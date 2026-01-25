Anti-ICE Church Harasser Posted Profane, Ranting Video Before Arrest, Called to 'Shut This Country Down'

William Kelly, an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protester who stormed a church in Minnesota, called to “shut this country down” in a Thursday TikTok video before his arrest.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Kelly’s arrest in a Thursday X post after he was seen on video with a crowd entering and loudly disrupting a Sunday service at Cities Church in St. Paul based on allegations that the pastor worked for ICE.

Kelly’s incendiary TikTok video occurred after Bondi also announced the arrest of race activist Nekima Levy Armstrong in connection with the church protest.

Warning: This video contains blasphemy and vulgar language that may be offensive to some viewers.

“They’ve just arrested Nekima Armstrong for our protest on Sunday. You know, my lawyers tell me they have no f***ing case. This use of the FACE [Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances] Act and the KKK Act is complete bulls**t, but let’s be honest: they don’t f***ing care,” Kelly said. “They don’t believe in the rule of law. They’re fascists. They’re now going after f***ing the Clintons for the Epstein files? What the f***? God damn it, people.”

“When will you stop f***ing acting like everything’s normal and going about your f***ing days? Get in the f***ing streets now. It’s time to shut this country down,” he continued. “We are at fascism. The Republic has f***ing fallen. Please, Americans, please stand up for something. Do not be the same as those in 1930s Germany, because right now that’s exactly what you’re all f***ing doing. Please wake the f*** up.”

Kelly was charged with conspiracy to deprive rights, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote in a Thursday X post. Her post featured an image of masked federal agents restraining Kelly as he donned a “F*** Trump” beanie.

William Kelly is being charged with conspiracy to deprive rights, a federal crime, for his involvement in the St. Paul church riots. pic.twitter.com/cXuuvQ9zxR — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 22, 2026

“As you can see, all these pretend Christians, all these comfortable white people who are living lavish, comfortable lives while children are dragged into concentration camps…” Kelly yelled at churchgoers amid the Sunday demonstration, footage showed. The anti-ICE mob stayed in the church after a pastor requested they leave for disrupting the service.

Moreover, Kelly faces separate disorderly conduct charges for a December incident at the White House, where he allegedly harassed police, pedestrians, and families waiting in line for a tour, court records show. He allegedly followed, filmed, and heckled the victims, labeling them Nazis and screaming profanities.

