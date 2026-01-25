Anti-ICE Rioter Bites Off DHS Officer's Finger During Minneapolis Chaos

The bloodlust embraced by rioters in Minneapolis led them to seriously injure a Department of Homeland Security agent Saturday.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin posted an image of an officer’s bloodied hand.

“In Minneapolis, these rioters attacked our law enforcement officer and one of them bit off our HSI officer’s finger. He will lose his finger,” she posted on X.

Minneapolis was plunged into chaos Saturday as mobs took to the streets after a man who scuffled with Border Patrol agents was shot to death during a struggle.

“Hundreds of protesters then showed up at the scene. They began to obstruct and to assault law enforcement officers. We saw objects being thrown at them, including ice and other objects, and a rampant assault began, and even an HSI officer agent’s finger was bitten off,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, according to Fox News.

Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino summarized the out-of-control chaos, as noted by Fox News.

The shooting took place during “a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

“About 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement,” Bovino said.

“We will not allow violence against our law enforcement officers, and we need state and local help. … [Minneapolis] Mayor [Jacob] Frey and [Minneapolis Police Department] Chief Brian O’Hara, just a few minutes ago, did the opposite of that by omitting the fact that the suspect had a gun and magazines full of ammunition,” Bovino said.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said Minnesota’s Democratic officials are stoking the chaos.

“A would-be assassin tried to murder federal law enforcement and the official Democrat account sides with the terrorists,” he posted on X.

Noem said that “the Minnesota Governor and the Minneapolis mayor need to take a long, hard look in the mirror,” according to the BBC.

She refused to back down over comments labeling victim Alex Pretti, 37, a domestic terrorist.

“When you perpetuate violence against a government because of ideological reasons and for reasons to resist and prevent joint violence? That is the definition of domestic terrorism,” she said

When asked if DHS was partnering with state officials, she shot back, “Who would partner with [Minnesota Governor Tim] Walz at this point?”

Walz has “sacrificed his citizens safety and their wellbeing, by choosing the side of people who break the law,” she said.

