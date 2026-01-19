Anti-ICE Rioters Assault Conservative, Force Man to Take Off His American Flag Hoodie

Blood and carnage flowed in the streets of Minneapolis on Saturday as mobs attacked multiple people who support the immigration crackdown that has roiled Minnesota.

Conservative activist Jake Lang was attacked by a crowd, with videos posted to X showing blood flowing from a cut in the back of his head where Lang said he was stabbed.

“I just got stabbed by a crazie white commie leftist rioter today in Minnesota All for pointing out their replacement by 70 IG burka wearing (pirate) Somalians Plate carrier blocked it,” Lang posted on X.

🚨🇺🇸 Breaking: Jake Lang got mobbed in the street He’s literally bleeding in the footage. People were screaming “F+ck you nazi,” swinging, shoving, total chaos. This is getting out of hand fast. Source: @ThePatriotOasis, @BGOnTheScene, @EricLDaugh https://t.co/ejk3gcSVHn pic.twitter.com/xryCCmM0zw — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 17, 2026

“I was just literally LYNCHED by an anti white mob of liberals & illegal immigrants- I’m at the hospital now getting staples in my skull,” Lang said in another post on X.

“Nearly ripped limb from limb in Minneapolis!!!! Jacob Frey took the officers at the Minneapolis Police to stand down, so they could watch me eaten live on national television!!!!! PRESIDENT TRUMP SEND IN THE NATIONAL GUARD They are lynching White Christians on the streets!!!!!” he posted.

Jake Lang is attacked by the black bloc crowd as he tried to leave his pro-ICE, anti-Islam rally at Minneapolis City Hall. Multiple fights broke out. Did not see any police during this hectic scene. pic.twitter.com/zHp6ziJgV7 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 17, 2026

Lang was not the only target of the mob, according to the Daily Wire.

Anti-ICE mobs attacked a man wearing an American flag hoodie and demanded he take it off.

The report said that even after he took off the hoodie, he was harassed by the crowd.

🚨 BREAKING: Leftist rioters in Minneapolis reportedly FORCED a patriot to remove his American flag hoodie under threat of violence. “Take it off and you won’t get hurt!” … they shouted. This goes beyond anti-ICE rallies … these are anti-AMERICAN riots targeting anyone who… pic.twitter.com/DPJTFoSlvh — Beautiful Chaos 🩷 (@bela_confusao) January 17, 2026

Fox News noted that a man carrying an American flag was assailed in a parking garage as he tried to leave the site of a protest.

The man was struck on the head with a flagpole and pepper sprayed as he tried to leave.

“I’m trying to be done, but you guys keep harassing me,” he said.

🚨 BREAKING: Leftists just caused RAPID BLEEDING of an ICE supporter by beating him over the head with a flag pole in Minneapolis Police TOTALLY MISSING IN ACTION. Mayor Frey called for this. He’s getting the violence he wants. SEND THE FEDS!https://t.co/IqjWpILwYK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 17, 2026

While the man left, protesters used flagpoles to strike his vehicle.

As the violence continued, President Donald Trump attacked the politicians stoking it.

“ICE is removing some of the most violent criminals in the World from our Country, and bring them back home, where they belong. Why is Minnesota fighting this? Do they really want murderers and drug dealers to be ensconced in their community? The thugs that are protesting include many highly paid professional agitators and anarchists. Is this really what Minnesota wants?” he wrote on Truth Social.

“The crooked Governor and ‘Congresswoman’ Omar, who married her brother, don’t mind because it keeps the focus of attention off the 18 Billion Dollar, Plus, FRAUD, that has taken place in the State! Don’t worry, we’re on it!” Trump wrote.

