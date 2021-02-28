Protests raged in downtown Portland, Oregon, on Saturday as rioters smashed windows of downtown businesses and vandalized the offices of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Profanity-laden slogans and messages like “No kids in cages” were spray-painted on ICE’s field office.

About 150 demonstrators marched through Portland’s Pearl District and damaged businesses that included Starbucks, Chipotle, Umpqua Bank and Urban Pantry, according to Fox News.

Happening Now: BLM/Antifa Gather In Protest Outside Of The ICE Facility.. There Is Children In The Group #Portland #Oregon #PDX pic.twitter.com/JV7vOZxdxA — J̵̟̦̲̞̭̱̀̈́͑̄̇̈́̚͝ustice (@The_Justice7) February 27, 2021

Crowds assembled in Fields Park in the Pearl District of Portland for a direct action march against US immigration policies & the detention of migrants by ICE at 8pm tonight, before beginning the march at 9. #PortlandProtest #PDXProtest #ICEProtest pic.twitter.com/ptkTw6g33R — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) February 28, 2021

IF YOU DON’T AGREE WITH ANTIFA APPARENTLY THEY BEAT YOU IN TO SUBMISSION: Person associated with the BLM-Antifa protest group fights a woman that didn’t approve of their violence on the streets of #Portland!#PortlandRiots#DomesticTerrorists pic.twitter.com/yGQbPf4GT3 — Mercury Chronicle 🇺🇸 (@MercuryReports) February 28, 2021

#Antifa targeted a Safeway grocery store in their overnight riot in NW Portland. pic.twitter.com/T73OWdhiXr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 28, 2021



Business owners had tried to shield their businesses ahead of the protest.

“We have removed everything that could possibly cause damage tonight,” Jim Rice, owner of Fields Bar and Grill, told the station. The restaurant was already damaged on Friday. It was unclear if it suffered any further damage Saturday.

“When these people come through, and we’ve lost an entire day of business which means that’s impacting my team member’s wages. This has been going on for nine months,” he continued. “Where are our resources? When do we get enough resources to finally go after and fix this?”

Two demonstrators were arrested during the protest, according to Portland police. Police had warned rioters to disperse.

Failure to adhere to this order may subject perpetrators to detention, citation, arrest, or use of crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons. Immediately stop participating in criminal activity. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) February 28, 2021

Items that could be used as weapons were seized, including a large bat, police said in a statement.

As the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden attacked the Trump administration for its immigration policies. Now, the Biden administrastion has found itself the target of progressives ever since opening a facility in Texas to house children who cross the border illegally. The facility had been used by the Trump administration at one point, but had been closed.

'This is not okay': AOC slams Biden administration for reopening Texas migrant camp for children https://t.co/r6y0WnbL9f @NBCNews @nytimes,

Does @AOC is going put all The Immigrants Kids on Her Apartment & Office & take care them or only She will talk like an Ignorant Socialist? — TahinoYuquiyu (@TahinoY) February 28, 2021

“It’s unnecessary, it’s costly, and it goes absolutely against everything Biden promised he was going to do,” said Linda Brandmiller, a San Antonio-based immigration lawyer, according to The Washington Post. “It’s a step backward, is what it is. It’s a huge step backward.”

Another activist was even more unhappy.

“When I read they were opening again, I cried,” said Rosey Abuabara, a San Antonio community activist, told The Post. “I consoled myself with the fact that it was considered the Cadillac of centers, but I don’t have any hope that Biden is going to make it better.

“This is done deliberately to shelve these children in places that are not only not readily accessible, but not accessible at all to anyone who cares about the quality of life of these kids,” Brandmiller said.

