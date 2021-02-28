Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Anti-ICE Rioters Storm Portland to Protest Joe Biden's Immigration Policies

×
By Jack Davis
Published February 28, 2021 at 10:54am
Mewe Share P Share

Protests raged in downtown Portland, Oregon, on Saturday as rioters smashed windows of downtown businesses and vandalized the offices of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Profanity-laden slogans and messages like “No kids in cages” were spray-painted on ICE’s field office.

About 150 demonstrators marched through Portland’s Pearl District and damaged businesses that included Starbucks, Chipotle, Umpqua Bank and Urban Pantry, according to Fox News.

TRENDING: Biden Does It Again, Nukes 1,500 Jobs That Would Have Paid $150 Million Per Year


Business owners had tried to shield their businesses ahead of the protest.

“We have removed everything that could possibly cause damage tonight,” Jim Rice, owner of Fields Bar and Grill, told the station. The restaurant was already damaged on Friday. It was unclear if it suffered any further damage Saturday.

“When these people come through, and we’ve lost an entire day of business which means that’s impacting my team member’s wages. This has been going on for nine months,” he continued. “Where are our resources? When do we get enough resources to finally go after and fix this?”

Two demonstrators were arrested during the protest, according to Portland police. Police had warned rioters to disperse.

RELATED: GOP Officials Urge Biden to Rethink Calling Off Crackdown on Illegal Immigrant Sex Predators

Items that could be used as weapons were seized, including a large bat, police said in a statement.

As the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden attacked the Trump administration for its immigration policies. Now, the Biden administrastion has found itself the target of progressives ever since opening a facility in Texas to house children who cross the border illegally. The facility had been used by the Trump administration at one point, but had been closed.

“It’s unnecessary, it’s costly, and it goes absolutely against everything Biden promised he was going to do,” said Linda Brandmiller, a San Antonio-based immigration lawyer, according to The Washington Post. “It’s a step backward, is what it is. It’s a huge step backward.”

Another activist was even more unhappy.

Are these riots really aimed at forcing the U.S. to open its borders completely?

“When I read they were opening again, I cried,” said Rosey Abuabara, a San Antonio community activist, told The Post. “I consoled myself with the fact that it was considered the Cadillac of centers, but I don’t have any hope that Biden is going to make it better.

“This is done deliberately to shelve these children in places that are not only not readily accessible, but not accessible at all to anyone who cares about the quality of life of these kids,” Brandmiller said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Scientists Issue Confusing Warning: Global Warming to Cause Cooling
Mitt Romney Knocked Unconscious, Suffers Black Eye
Democratic Lawmaker Calls for Cuomo's Resignation as Third Accuser Steps Forward
US Soccer Votes to Allow Anthem Kneeling, Takes Action Against Member Who Spoke Out Against It
Cuomo Gives Pathetic Defense as Second Accuser Steps Forward
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×