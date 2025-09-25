Share
Law enforcement and emergency personnel respond near the scene of a shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas, Texas, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Aric Becker - AFP / Getty Images)

Anti-ICE Sniper's Brother Provides Answer for Why Detainees, Not Agents Were Shot - Now It All Makes Sense

 By Samuel Short  September 25, 2025 at 7:25am
Wednesday’s shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, Texas, by 29-year-old Joshua Jahn has understandably provoked many questions.

Jahn reportedly took his own life after firing at the facility, injuring two detainees and leaving another dead. Jahn had “Anti-ICE” inscribed on the unused bullet casings, indicating a clear motive against the organization seeking to carry out mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

The three detainees were reportedly inside a van when Jahn started shooting from a 500-foot distance — 167 yards — according to KGNS.

Journalist Ken Klippenstein, after speaking to some of Jahn’s friends, concluded he was not a political person, at least not outwardly to those who knew him.

That being said, the facts of the case point to this being another example of left-wing terrorism, as an ICE facility is not the ideal target for a politically disinterested individual or someone who’s right-wing.

Why were no agents actually shot on Wednesday? Jahn, proclaiming himself against ICE, only hit detainees and not officers. His brother, Noah Jahn, had the answer — he was just a bad shot.

Noah told NBC that “he’s not a marksman, that’s for sure,” adding that “he would not be able to make any shots like that.”

The facts, and statements here, show why Jahn hit detainees.

He was a poor shot, he was shooting indiscriminately, and he was shooting into a van.

Do you think Jahn was an ICE-hating leftist or a victim of leftist nihilism?

Noah provided further support to Klippenstein’s findings, saying his brother did not seem political. “He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew.”

Journalist Laura Loomer investigated Jahn’s barren Facebook page and was able to reveal a profile picture, showing an armed communist with a hammer and sickle background reading, “glorious exposition, comrade.”

Watch: Tarlov Says She's Enjoying Gutfeld Rant, He Replies 'You Won't Be for Long,' Then Torches Her for 60 Seconds Straight on Leftist Violence

Although unconfirmed, Jahn’s mother’s Facebook apparently shows her support for several left-wing groups like Call To Activism, The Resistance, and the U.S. Democratic Socialists.

The pieces fit together in concluding that Jahn was politically inclined. Sadistic evil murderers do not target ICE facilities if they have total apathy toward politics.

If his mother’s social media page is authentic, it shows left-leaning politics in the family, although this does not necessarily mean Jahn would share her politics.

The undeniable evidence of his views comes from the bullets themselves. “Anti-ICE” is a political statement, and a left-wing one at that.

He did hit detainees, but this wasn’t because he was trying to.

By this account, he was a bad shot, and his plans did not go accordingly.

Samuel Short
