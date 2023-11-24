Anti-Islam Candidate Geert Wilders Pulls Off Big Election Upset

One of Europe’s most prominent critics of mass migration has secured an upset victory in the Netherlands’ elections.

Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom was projected to win 37 seats in the Dutch House of Representatives as of Thursday night, according to The Associated Press.

The electoral victory will double the seats previously held by the nationalist party.

The tally is enough to grant the party the most individual seats in the Dutch legislature, although it doesn’t hold an outright majority.

The victory is the first of its kind for the party.

The Party for Freedom gained traction in Dutch opinion polls in the closing weeks of the election season.

🇳🇱 Are the Dutch finally waking up? We have general elections coming up next week and @geertwilderspvv’s Party For Freedom (PVV) is unexpectedly leading in the polls. The PVV is a nationalist, anti-immigration, populist party that has been demonized for over a decade. It… pic.twitter.com/tXc87dNULq — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) November 18, 2023

The party advocates for the de-Islamization of Europe and plans to sharply curtail migration from Islamic countries.

Wilders has spoken in favor of the closure of extremist mosques and Islamic schools in favor of alternatives that instruct youths in Dutch values of democracy and liberty, according to Euronews.

Muhammad was a rapist.

So islam accommodates rapists. Erdogan is an islamist.

So Turkey will accommodate rapists. Do you want that to happen in your country as well? Vote for socialists or liberals or social/christian-democrats.

All betrayers of freedom. I will STOP islam. https://t.co/s7VRNWJquX — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) January 25, 2020

“The first thing is a significant restriction on asylum and immigration,” Wilders said at a post-election victory event, according to Reuters.

“We are sick of it. Sick to our stomachs,” he said.

“The Dutch will be No. 1 again,” Wilders said.

“We don’t do that for ourselves, we do that for all Dutch people who voted for us.”

Wilders’ party obtained the most votes within the 18-to-35-year-old demographic, according to the Financial Times.

The Party for Freedom will have to secure support from other parties in order to form a coalition government.

If it does, Wilders likely will be elected as the Netherlands’ prime minister.

He has instructed his deputies to begin negotiations with other potential coalition parties on forming a government, according to Reuters.

