Share
News

Anti-Islam Candidate Geert Wilders Pulls Off Big Election Upset

 By Richard Moorhead  November 24, 2023 at 8:02am
Share

One of Europe’s most prominent critics of mass migration has secured an upset victory in the Netherlands’ elections.

Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom was projected to win 37 seats in the Dutch House of Representatives as of Thursday night, according to The Associated Press.

The electoral victory will double the seats previously held by the nationalist party.

The tally is enough to grant the party the most individual seats in the Dutch legislature, although it doesn’t hold an outright majority.

The victory is the first of its kind for the party.

Trending:
Kamala Harris Roasted After People Notice What's in the Background of Her Thanksgiving Post

The Party for Freedom gained traction in Dutch opinion polls in the closing weeks of the election season.

The party advocates for the de-Islamization of Europe and plans to sharply curtail migration from Islamic countries.

Wilders has spoken in favor of the closure of extremist mosques and Islamic schools in favor of alternatives that instruct youths in Dutch values of democracy and liberty, according to Euronews.

“The first thing is a significant restriction on asylum and immigration,” Wilders said at a post-election victory event, according to Reuters.

“We are sick of it. Sick to our stomachs,” he said.

“The Dutch will be No. 1 again,” Wilders said.

Related:
Fed-Up Man Grabs Microphone from Greta Thunberg, Says He's Had Enough of Her 'Political View'

“We don’t do that for ourselves, we do that for all Dutch people who voted for us.”

Wilders’ party obtained the most votes within the 18-to-35-year-old demographic, according to the Financial Times.

The Party for Freedom will have to secure support from other parties in order to form a coalition government.

Do you expect to see more right-wing victories in politics?

If it does, Wilders likely will be elected as the Netherlands’ prime minister.

He has instructed his deputies to begin negotiations with other potential coalition parties on forming a government, according to Reuters.

A Note from Our Staff:

Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today.

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Ex-LA Gangster Who Shot and Paralyzed 16-Year-Old Girl is Free, Works in Department of Public Safety Thanks to Newsom
Horrific Thanksgiving Apartment Explosion Leaves 10 Firefighters Injured, Families Displaced
Conor McGregor Offers Reward to Hero Who Stopped Knife-Wielding Attacker in Ireland
Anti-Islam Candidate Geert Wilders Pulls Off Big Election Upset
US Nuclear Laboratory Breached by Purported 'Gay Furry Hackers'
See more...

Conversation