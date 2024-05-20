Anti-Israel Heckler Has the Chutzpah to Take on Jerry Seinfeld, Gets an Instant Lesson in Comedy
An anti-Israel protester heckles legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld.
That would be something to see.
After all, Seinfeld has been in the game a long time and no doubt has an arsenal of zingers to put a heckler in place.
So what did he do when a heckler started spouting pro-Palestinian slogans during his standup gig Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia?
Very little.
Because the crowd, risking missing out on Seinfeld’s humor, was itself not amused.
Big-time.
As seen in a video shared on Instagram by Hampton Roads for Palestine, the comedian was doing his thing at a sold-out Chrysler Hall when a protester shouted, “Save the children of Gaza! No more American tax dollars for genocide!”
The crowd wasn’t going to take this.
“Shut up!” an audience member hollered at the protester. “Shut up and get out!”
The crowd’s anger grew when a demonstrator shouted that Seinfeld was “a genocide supporter.”
“You should be ashamed of yourself!” the protester said. “You should all be ashamed of yourselves!”
The comedian was sarcastically unflappable as the audience booed those trying to disrupt the show.
“I think your message is resonating with the crowd,” Seinfeld said. “People seem to be on your side.”
Right in front of the camera, someone grabbed a protester. “Hey, hey,” a man said. “Let go of him!”
The comedian took it all in.
“This is exciting,” he said. “I like this. I like it when the Jew-haters spice up the show.”
Protestors disrupt #Seinfeld in #Norfolk tonight. Zionists beat the shit out of and choke a protestor to which Seinfeld responds: “This is exciting. I like this.” pic.twitter.com/456fDz13xi
— saira rao 🍉 (@sairasameerarao) May 19, 2024
As the scuffle continued and the crowd shouted the protesters down, one of them yelled, “Save the children of Gaza!”
Nobody cared. Whatever one’s persuasion, this was neither the time nor the place.
Eventually, the noise subsided, and the crowd cheered when Seinfeld said, “Alright. I’m gonna keep going.”
The crowd was fed up.
Indeed, most people are.
People want to go to a comedy show, their favorite restaurant or a Broadway play without the rude interjection of political nonsense from disruptive demonstrators.
Americans are tired of being pressured by activists, whether said activists want Israel destroyed or they’re burning cities in the name of George Floyd or they’re looting stores unchecked or they’re pushing sexual perversion.
Maybe some people wanted an evening of normal entertainment with comedy, not drama.
At the Seinfeld event, the star performer didn’t have to react much.
His audience took care of things.
Only one thing for the acclaimed comedy veteran to do — it was on with the show.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.