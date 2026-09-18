Share
News
A Jewish man leaves after a rally against the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square in New York on July 22, 2015.
A Jewish man leaves after a rally against the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square in New York on July 22, 2015. (Kena Betancur - AFP / Getty Images)

Anti-Jewish Attacker Celebrates with Wide Grin, Gross Gesture to Camera After Judge Gives Him Slap on the Wrist

 By Michael Austin  September 18, 2026 at 7:01am
Share

A man who was convicted on Tuesday of stalking visibly Jewish residents in New York City celebrated as he received a slap on the wrist during a sentencing hearing.

Yehia Amin even smiled and flashed a “victory sign” after the ruling over the attack on Oct. 18, 2023, according to a report from Jewish News Syndicate.

He received just 90 days in jail.

Amin pleaded guilty back in March to third-degree assault as a hate crime — a plea which came after an agreement with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

He had initially faced seven charges from the incident nearly three years ago.

He followed a 23-year-old Israeli and four friends — all of whom were wearing kippahs.

Amin trailed them for several minutes while threatening them.

Those threats included “Hamas should kill more of you” and “may Allah kill all the Jews,” according to prosecutors, as well as “all Jews should die.”

Amin also punched the Israeli man in the back of the head as they were trying to get away from him, prosecutors argued.

Glenn Richter, who founded the New York Jewish Community Judicial Watch Group, told Jewish News Syndicate that Amin arrived late in court with his mother on Tuesday.

Related:
'As a Lifelong Democrat, I Am Ashamed': Mom Blasts Her Party After Illegal Kills Her Son and His New Bride

Amin had failed to report in court that morning.

Because he needed an Arabic interpreter, Amin’s sentencing did not occur until the end of the day.

“Mr. Amin, who should have been there in the morning, saunters in in the afternoon, along with his mommy,” Richter described.

Althea Drysdale, a judge in the New York City Criminal Courts, confronted Amin about him grinning in court.

“I see you smiling,” the judge said. “This is a serious matter. Why are you smiling?”

Amin said through interpreters that he wanted to look good for the photographs.

When he was sentenced, Amin appeared to flash two “victory” signs with his hands, according to Richter.

“It’s possible that he thought, listen, there were originally seven charges that were going to be thrown against him, and it was plea bargained down to one charge of third-degree assault as a hate crime,” Richter said.

“Maybe to him this was a victory,” he added.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




'As a Lifelong Democrat, I Am Ashamed': Mom Blasts Her Party After Illegal Kills Her Son and His New Bride
Smoking-Gun Internal Messages Show Dem Megafunder ActBlue Lied to Congress, Covered Up Shady Foreign Donations
Texas Pastor Breaks Down the Texas Student Section Controversy: Racism Is a Sin, Noticing Mass Migration Isn't
Anti-Jewish Attacker Celebrates with Wide Grin, Gross Gesture to Camera After Judge Gives Him Slap on the Wrist
Election Fraud Concerns Resurface as Texas AG Arrests Several Foreign Nationals Who Voted in 2024
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation