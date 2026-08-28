Bonnie Pierce, a 38-year-old Minnesota mother, died Monday after running into a burning duplex to save her toddler daughter.

Unlike Lindsay Clancy, whose defense team has admitted during her ongoing trial that she brutally murdered her three children in 2023, Pierce gave her own life to see to it that her baby could have a chance to live.

Also, unlike Clancy, feminists are predictably not rallying around Pierce as a hero.

No other story this week better displays the depravity of our culture than this story, which will be forgotten by the end of the month, sadly.

Pierce had been inside her home with two of her daughters when a fire broke out last Saturday afternoon, according to KSTP-TV.

She initially escaped safely, along with her daughter Aurora, according to a GoFundMe campaign created to support the family after her death.

Here is her go fund me https://t.co/RvCrUk7fdm — MrxFlip (@MrxFlip) August 28, 2026

Aurora escaped by kicking an air conditioning unit out of a window and climbing through the opening, the fundraiser said.

Pierce also made it outside, but she realized her toddler, Grace, was still inside the burning building. Like any good parent, the 38-year-old ran into the flames to do what she could, and she likely didn’t think twice about it.

Firefighters responding to the scene later found Pierce protecting Grace with her own body, and she had sustained burns over almost half of it.

Grace survived the fire and remains hospitalized while recovering from her injuries, but Pierce died two days later.

Hero mom dies after rushing back into burning home to save her daughter’s life https://t.co/BgjYNCEGjU pic.twitter.com/z9t2k7Qp3e — New York Post (@nypost) August 27, 2026

For the full context of how profound a loss this brave mother is, the GoFundMe explained that four children are now without a mother:

“Bonnie’s daughters, Alaynah, Aurora, Jemma, and Grace, and her grandson, Atlas, are now facing a heartbreaking reality no one should ever have to endure—the loss of their mother and grandmother and the uncertainty that follows such a devastating tragedy. Donations will help provide for Grace’s ongoing medical and recovery needs, immediate living expenses, and the many unexpected costs the family is now facing.”

As the campaign also explains, “Bonnie was protecting her daughter until the very end, making the ultimate sacrifice in an effort to save her child.”

Have you seen any viral videos about Pierce, or any TikTok campaigns supporting her?

A quick search of her name on multiple social media platforms reveals no effort by feminists to lionize her.

Unlike Lindsay Clancy, Pierce does not appear to be viewed as a heroine.

Pierce’s GoFundMe had raised just over $38,000 as of Friday morning, whereas Clancy’s has hauled in well over $1 million.

The anti-Lindsay Clancy saved the lives of her children, and those who will grieve her for a lifetime have found very little support.

Meanwhile, the murder-celebrating, death-loving women of TikTok are still spouting their conspiracy theories on Clancy and attempting to convince themselves and the world that the triple murder of one’s own children can be spun as brave or even necessary.

Thank God above that maternal instincts are intact for so many wonderful moms.

While abortion, importing dangerous men from foreign countries, and strangling one’s own babies might please modern women’s movements — women out there still breathe to support and protect their children, even when it means they must die to continue to give life.

These women will never be folk heroes to radical feminists and the death cult on the left.

But that doesn’t mean people whose moral compasses are intact can’t support them and those they leave behind.

If you’d like to contribute to Pierce’s GoFundMe campaign, you can do so by clicking here.

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