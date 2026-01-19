Anti-Linked Website Reveals the Left's Disturbing Domestic Terror Gameplan to 'Take the Fight' to ICE at Agent's Home

A prominent anarchist blog is calling for a “disruptive” gathering at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent’s home in Portland, Oregon, on Friday night.

Masked protesters should arrive at the property at 6:00 p.m. and “TAKE THE FIGHT” to ICE, whether the gathering is “peaceful” or not, according to the Tuesday post from “Rose City Counter-Info,” which claims to identify the agent and a home address.

The anonymous pro-Antifa website drew rebuke from the Department of Homeland Security in July and October for efforts to “dox” ICE agents and telling Portlanders to illegally shine lasers at federal aircraft.

“It’s time to take the battle to the actual people responsible for kidnapping, disappearing, and shooting our neighbors,” the post read. “Behind the masks, ICE agents have names and addresses, and some of them feel comfortable enough to live in the same city they terrorize on a daily basis.”

The blog also urged comrades to leave phones and cameras at home and refrain from filming each other to avoid creating evidence for police investigations.

In a paragraph addressing whether the demonstration will be peaceful, the blog said it should be “loud, disruptive, and joyous” and that “we will not be spending our energy trying to control the way others protest.”

“Instead, we will work together to keep each other safe from the real violent agitators: the Portland Police and DHS,” Rose City Counter-Info said.

The FBI’s Portland office and the DHS did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Rose City Counter-Info — and other anonymous leftist sites that openly encourage crime — publish their content via NoBlogs, a web service from an Italy-based group that helps activists hide identifying data, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported. Act for Freedom Now, another site hosted on NoBlogs, also shared Rose City Counter-Info’s Tuesday post.

“We’ve seen what we’re capable of when we can come together,” Rose City Counter-Info said before describing what it considers successful anti-deportation riots in Oregon, California, and Minnesota since President Donald Trump took office.

“In July, Portland showed up and marched on the ICE facility and pushed the feds back,” the post read. “In Los Angeles, crowds have come together to disrupt ICE and [Customs and Border Protection] and forced them to flee. In Minneapolis, people have sought out the hotels where out of town ICE agents are staying and brought the pressure and noise right into the lobbies.”

“We will hold it down until the message is sent,” the blog said about Friday night’s planned gathering.

