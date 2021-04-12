Two people were arrested in New Orleans in connection to a wacky ransom plot involving a $500,000 Confederate monument stolen from an Alabama cemetery and threats to use it as a toilet unless certain demands were met.

Jason Warnick and Kathryn Diionno were charged with possession of the stolen property last week for allegedly pilfering the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair from a cemetery in Selma, Alabama, according to Nola.com.

They were also charged with blackmailing the women’s group that owns the 500-pound stone relic, according to a press release sent to CNN from the New Orleans Police Department.

The chair was returned to the Alabama chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy last Thursday and the suspects are in police custody, AL.com reported.

The NOPD is searching for a third suspect in connection with the theft.

TRENDING: Daunte Wright Had an Arrest Warrant for Allegedly Choking and Holding a Woman at Gunpoint: Court Docs

The bizarre events unfolded in late-March, when an “anti-racist” group called “White Lies Matter” claimed responsibility for stealing the Jefferson Davis chair from the Old Live Oak Cemetery in Alabama.

The thieves then emailed a ransom note to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, demanding the group hang a large banner from its Virginia headquarters touting a quote by convicted cop killer Assata Shakur, according to AL.com.

Shakur — who was a member of the Black Panthers and the Black Liberation Army — was jailed in 1973 for murdering New Jersey state trooper Werner Foerster.

In 1979, she broke out of prison and fled to communist Cuba, where she remains a fugitive from U.S. law. Shakur was on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist list since 2013.

Are leftists trying to erase history? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (836 Votes) 0% (3 Votes)

The banner that “White Lies Matter” demanded be hung memorialized Shakur’s quote: “The rulers of this country have always considered their property more important than our lives.”

In their note, White Lies Matter threatened to use the Confederate chair as a toilet if their demands weren’t met, according to Al.com.

“Failure to do so will result in the monument, an ornate stone chair, immediately being turned into a toilet,” the email threat read.

“If they do display the banner, not only will we return the chair intact, but we will clean it to boot.”

White Lies Matter wanted the United Daughters of the Confederacy to hang the banner for 24 hours on April 9, the 156th anniversary of the Confederacy’s surrender in the Civil War.

RELATED: 'Squad' Member Calls for Abolishing Police After Daunte Wright Incident

White Lies Matter also taunted the women’s group in a mass email statement sent to multiple media outlets.

“Jefferson Davis does not need (the chair) anymore. He’s long dead,” the statement read. “We took their toy, and we don’t feel guilty about it.”

This crime is the latest in a long string of attacks on historical monuments since last summer, when Black Lives Matter riots erupted nationwide following the May 2020 death of George Floyd, who died in police custody.

As is usual for left-wing race hustlers, this childish theft of a Jefferson Davis chair accomplished nothing. It was not a call for open debate or discussion on the monument.

It was merely a thuggish tactic designed to intimidate, blackmail and bully anyone who’s weak enough to bend the knee to left-wing mobs.

In 2020, Black Lives Matter raised a staggering $90 million from public donations while rioting, looting and torching Democrat-controlled cities, according to The New York Times.

Last week, BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors — a self-professed Marxist — came under fire amid revelations that she bought a $1.4 million home in a posh white California neighborhood, where less than two percent of residents are black.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.