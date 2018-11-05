Anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan Speaks in Iran, Leads Chants of ‘Death to America’

On a trip to Iran this weekend, anti-Semite and leader of the Nation of Islam Louis Farrakhan led chants of “Death to America” and vowed to stand beside the Islamic Republica against “plots” by the U.S.

Farrakhan visited the country in a show of solidarity as the U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.

The semi-official state news agency Mehr reported that Farrakhan met with the Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei on Sunday. During the meeting, Farrakhan told Rezaei that America was conspiring against Iran.

“I understand how the enemies have plotted against the Iranian people,” Farrakhan said, “and I would like to stay alongside you to stop their plots.”

He went on to slam American support for Saudi Arabia.

In the meeting with Rezaei, he said, “Satan seeks to divide Muslims and wants them to kill each other, while God tells us in the Quran to be united.”

Additionally, Farrakhan warned the U.S. against sanctions, saying that sanctioning Iran was a “big mistake.”

According to the private Iranian news agency Tasnim News Agency, Farrakhan later spoke to students at the University of Tehran law school, where he railed against Israel as well as the United States.

He told the group of students, “America has never been a democracy and has always leaned towards the wealthy and powerful class.”

The Nation of Islam’s leader then began to lead the students in chants of “death to America,” according to the Algemeiner Journal.

Farrakhan is well known for his anti-Semitic comments and has referred to Jews as the “synagogue of Satan” and “termites.”

According to the Weekly Standard, in 1985 Farrakhan talked about what would happen to the Jews in the afterlife. He said, “Don’t you forget, when it’s God who puts you in the ovens, it’s forever!”

Additionally, in 1994 Farrakhan was talking about the Nazis and said, “The Jews don’t like Farrakhan, so they call me Hitler. Well, that’s a good name. Hitler was a very great man.”

Several liberal politicians, however, have a favorable view of Farrakhan.

Illinois Democratic Rep. Danny K. Davis recently said, “I don’t regard Louis Farrakhan as an aberration or anything, I regard him as an outstanding human being who commands a following of individuals who are learned and articulate and he plays a big role in the lives of thousands and thousands and thousands and thousands of people.”

Moreover, a picture recently surfaced of Farrakhan and then-Sen. Barack Obama during a meeting in 2005.

Recall that this 2005 photo of Obama and Louis Farrakhan, who has openly called Jews “termites” and called for their destruction, was deliberately suppressed by media and congressional Democrats for 13 years, in case you’re wondering who they actually care about protecting. pic.twitter.com/rG2ZP7Tsm6 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 29, 2018

In contrast, Rep. Gregory Meeks, a New York Democrat, came out in the spring, according to Politico, to denounce the Nation of Islam leader, saying, “Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic messages are upsetting & unacceptable. I always condemn hate speech of any kind.”

