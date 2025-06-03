Share
Police cordon off Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado, following an attack on Jews who were marching for Hamas hostages on Sunday.
Police cordon off Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado, following an attack on Jews who were marching for Hamas hostages on Sunday. (Chet Strange / Getty Images)

Anti-Semitic Roundup: NBC Invents New Name for Jews, Boulder PD Won't Admit Terror, MSNBC Turns Firebombing Suspect White, CNN Attacks FBI

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 3, 2025 at 5:31am
The perpetrator of the anti-Semitic terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday was a 45-year-old illegal immigrant from Egypt who arrived under President Joe Biden’s administration after being denied a visa in 2005. He told investigators that he “wanted to kill all Zionist people” and that he’d been planning the attack for a year.

This is what, eventually, CNN had to report in its live update page on the carnage allegedly wrought by Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who screamed “free Palestine!” as he threw Molotov cocktails and used a “makeshift flamethrower” on Jewish people demonstrating for the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas.

He’s now charged with a federal hate crime and 16 state counts that could equal 384 years in Colorado prison. Those ugly facts can’t be wallpapered over — now.

In the hours after the attack, however, there was a pretty good collection of receipts being taken of just what lengths the media would go to in order to conceal the ugly truth about who’s accused of the second major left-wing, pro-Palestine terror attack on Jewish people in the past two weeks alone.

For instance, take NBC News, which didn’t want people to notice that the attack was against Jewish people. This is kind of hard, since this was the most obvious thing about the attack to most observers once it first happened. Thankfully, they came up with a new way to say the word “Jews” in roundabout lefty journalism-newspeak: “Gaza-hostage-awareness marchers.”

MSNBC — which is still part of the wider NBC News universe though it gets spun off into a subsidiary company — went further with the dissimulation by calling the alleged attacker a “white male.”

Was the establishment media’s coverage of the attack anti-Semitic?

So basically, at NBC, “Muslim illegal immigrant attacking Jews” becomes “white male attacking Gaza-hostage-awareness marchers.” There are no words, at least not ones I wouldn’t have to use asterisks in.

Meanwhile, over at CNN, they made it clear that while the demonstration was “pro-Israeli,” they had to put quotes where it didn’t belong:

USA Today Gets Massive Backlash for 'Propaganda' Article That Puts 'Unbelievable' Spin on Terror Attack

By the way, in case you’ve forgotten in the intervening five years, this is when CNN won’t put quotes around the word “peaceful” in their copy:

Meanwhile, the FBI was quick to call the violence what it was — “a targeted terror attack,” Director Kash Patel said Monday. Disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, meanwhile, went on CNN to rag on the current FBI for having the nerve to “take over and draw conclusions [in] five minutes,” to use his words.

Again, it took virtually no time to find out what this was about: Video of the suspect shouting his pro-Palestinian nonsense was online and spreading almost instantaneously after the attack. (Note, here, too, that the local CBS affiliate apparently couldn’t call this what it was, either.)

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images that may disturb some readers.

And meanwhile, the police chief in Boulder — a very blue sanctuary city — said early on that it was “way too early to speculate motive” and it “would be irresponsible” to call it “a terror attack.”

So, at this point, what the chief of the Boulder Police is admitting is that he 1) knew less than people on social media or 2) knew way more than we did but didn’t want to say it because it’s impolitic. Either one should be disqualifying, but I’m going with No. 2. Either way, this is why the FBI had to step in and make it clear what this was all about.

Some of this stuff is more anti-Semitic than others, but all of it is anti-Semitic in the same way: It reduces an attack on Jewish people by an illegal immigrant from a Muslim country — something we knew quite early on — into an attack on some vague group that might have something to do with Israel and Palestine by by some vague person who might have something to do with Israel and Palestine.

When the video is right in front of your eyes and the information is easily available, denying it is the real speculation — speculation that a reality you wish to deny really doesn’t exist and your biases can remain intact. When you’re inventing new names for Jewish people to avoid calling an attack anti-Semitic, that makes you anti-Semitic. When you’re calling a suspect a “white male,” that’s politically correct incorrect speculation, also in the service of anti-Semitism. When you avoid talking about why people might be targeted when the reason is clear and that reason is because they’re Jewish, that’s anti-Semitism.

Facts remain facts, anti-Semitism remains anti-Semitism, and this illegal immigrant shouldn’t have been in the country in the first place — period.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Conversation