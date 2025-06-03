Anti-Semitic Roundup: NBC Invents New Name for Jews, Boulder PD Won't Admit Terror, MSNBC Turns Firebombing Suspect White, CNN Attacks FBI

The perpetrator of the anti-Semitic terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday was a 45-year-old illegal immigrant from Egypt who arrived under President Joe Biden’s administration after being denied a visa in 2005. He told investigators that he “wanted to kill all Zionist people” and that he’d been planning the attack for a year.

This is what, eventually, CNN had to report in its live update page on the carnage allegedly wrought by Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who screamed “free Palestine!” as he threw Molotov cocktails and used a “makeshift flamethrower” on Jewish people demonstrating for the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas.

He’s now charged with a federal hate crime and 16 state counts that could equal 384 years in Colorado prison. Those ugly facts can’t be wallpapered over — now.

In the hours after the attack, however, there was a pretty good collection of receipts being taken of just what lengths the media would go to in order to conceal the ugly truth about who’s accused of the second major left-wing, pro-Palestine terror attack on Jewish people in the past two weeks alone.

For instance, take NBC News, which didn’t want people to notice that the attack was against Jewish people. This is kind of hard, since this was the most obvious thing about the attack to most observers once it first happened. Thankfully, they came up with a new way to say the word “Jews” in roundabout lefty journalism-newspeak: “Gaza-hostage-awareness marchers.”

How many euphemisms for “Jews” did NBC workshop before they landed on “Gaza hostage awareness marchers”? https://t.co/DbumzAn7Mo — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) June 2, 2025

MSNBC — which is still part of the wider NBC News universe though it gets spun off into a subsidiary company — went further with the dissimulation by calling the alleged attacker a “white male.”

MSNBC is lying about the Boulder attacker. They’re calling him a “white male.” He’s a Muslim immigrant.pic.twitter.com/pCXRt3lQqi — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 2, 2025

Yes: 98% (431 Votes) No: 2% (7 Votes)

So basically, at NBC, “Muslim illegal immigrant attacking Jews” becomes “white male attacking Gaza-hostage-awareness marchers.” There are no words, at least not ones I wouldn’t have to use asterisks in.

Meanwhile, over at CNN, they made it clear that while the demonstration was “pro-Israeli,” they had to put quotes where it didn’t belong:

Why did CNN deel the need to put “peaceful” in quotes. The idea is to make it seem that there is a question as to whether it was peaceful. pic.twitter.com/YOR8HifQGM — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) June 1, 2025

By the way, in case you’ve forgotten in the intervening five years, this is when CNN won’t put quotes around the word “peaceful” in their copy:

I don’t want to offend all the other hilariously awful CNN chyrons, but this is the most hilariously awful one by far. pic.twitter.com/c7PvubqDRN — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) August 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the FBI was quick to call the violence what it was — “a targeted terror attack,” Director Kash Patel said Monday. Disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, meanwhile, went on CNN to rag on the current FBI for having the nerve to “take over and draw conclusions [in] five minutes,” to use his words.

Here’s disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, dumping on the agency for having the temerity to assess that a Molotov attack on Jews marching in support of the hostages might be an act of terror. pic.twitter.com/XHjq2fuCAk — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) June 1, 2025

Again, it took virtually no time to find out what this was about: Video of the suspect shouting his pro-Palestinian nonsense was online and spreading almost instantaneously after the attack. (Note, here, too, that the local CBS affiliate apparently couldn’t call this what it was, either.)

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images that may disturb some readers.

There it is. The alleged suspect after the attack where he threw Molotov cocktails at people saying “this will end when Palestine is free and for us” https://t.co/TbXWmYIlcf pic.twitter.com/nIg71dDDoa — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 1, 2025

And meanwhile, the police chief in Boulder — a very blue sanctuary city — said early on that it was “way too early to speculate motive” and it “would be irresponsible” to call it “a terror attack.”

NOW – Boulder Police Chief: “We’re not calling it a terror attack at this point,” “would be irresponsible” and “way too early to speculate motive.” pic.twitter.com/0Bsal5YFbQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 1, 2025

So, at this point, what the chief of the Boulder Police is admitting is that he 1) knew less than people on social media or 2) knew way more than we did but didn’t want to say it because it’s impolitic. Either one should be disqualifying, but I’m going with No. 2. Either way, this is why the FBI had to step in and make it clear what this was all about.

Some of this stuff is more anti-Semitic than others, but all of it is anti-Semitic in the same way: It reduces an attack on Jewish people by an illegal immigrant from a Muslim country — something we knew quite early on — into an attack on some vague group that might have something to do with Israel and Palestine by by some vague person who might have something to do with Israel and Palestine.

When the video is right in front of your eyes and the information is easily available, denying it is the real speculation — speculation that a reality you wish to deny really doesn’t exist and your biases can remain intact. When you’re inventing new names for Jewish people to avoid calling an attack anti-Semitic, that makes you anti-Semitic. When you’re calling a suspect a “white male,” that’s politically correct incorrect speculation, also in the service of anti-Semitism. When you avoid talking about why people might be targeted when the reason is clear and that reason is because they’re Jewish, that’s anti-Semitism.

Facts remain facts, anti-Semitism remains anti-Semitism, and this illegal immigrant shouldn’t have been in the country in the first place — period.

