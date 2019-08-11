Anti-Sex Trafficking Leader Speaks Out: ‘No Question’ Trump’s Done More Than Other Presidents

Here’s a perspective you’ll never hear from the mainstream media in its relentless attacks on President Donald Trump.

And not from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, her “squad” of mean girls, or the #MeToo movement harridans who’ve twisted a legitimate social issue into a shallow political vehicle aimed at carrying Democrats to power.

But you can hear it from an activist and moviemaker dedicated to battling the real-life horrors of the sex trafficking business: President Donald Trump has done more to fight sex-trafficking than his predecessors, very much including President Barack Obama.

That’s the word from Jaco Booyens, director of last year’s anti-trafficking film “8 Days” and an advisory board member of the rescue group Traffic911, which has freed hundreds of children from the sex trade since its founding in 2009.

He sat down Saturday with conservative commentator and Fox News host Mark Levin on “Life, Liberty and Levin” — and liberals will hate about every word of what he had to say.

Check out a clip of the interview here. The part about Trump and trafficking starts about the 1:30 mark:

The outspoken activist left no doubt about how he feels the Trump administration compares to its predecessors when it comes to the scourge of international sex trafficking.

Considering the dominant place illegal immigration and border control takes on the national news front, the cross-border trafficking of women and girls gets relatively little coverage.

But that’s no accident, Booyens told Levin.

The mainstream media, he said are “busy with silly stuff. Accusing the president, who, by the was, is the president in the United States history, legitimately, that’s done more to protect children who are potentially and currently in a sex trafficking environment.”

Levin pressed for him to repeat that:

“This president, Donald Trump, has done more to address this than previous presidents?” Levin asked. “Than Barack Obama?”

Booyens didn’t hesitate.

“No question,” he said. “Not just done more to try to address, but actionable work, where there’s rescues, where he has empowered ICE.

“CNN loves to throw ICE under the bus,” Booyens said. “These are incredible men and women that help us. HSI, special response, team. Incredible people who actually … keep America’s children safe.

“This president has empowered them to do so.”

That’s not the liberal line, of course. Abolishing ICE is a major part of the agenda for leftists like Occasio-Cortez.

In September of 2018, Democratic Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand, in full pander mode in preparation for her presidential run, first proposed abolishing the agency, then changed her mind (at least publicly).

Antipathy for ICE is definitely the Democratic party line.

And as the coverage of ICE operations consistently shows — including last week’s raid on illegal immigrants in Mississippi — the mainstream media is more than happy to portray an American law enforcement agency as little better than a unit of Hitler’s SS troops when it comes to actually doing the job of cracking down on illegal immigration.

But those are liberals stoking a liberal, anti-Trump base. They have more important things to worry about than women and children being treated like animals in the underground world of commercial sexual exploitation.

It wasn’t a priority for the Obama administration, as Booyens told the conservative group Turning Point USA at its 2018 leadership summit last year.

And it’s apparently not a priority for liberals now – not if it gets in the way of their attacks on Trump and trying to gain ground in the 2020 election.

But it is a priority for anti-sex trafficking crusaders – and they have a perspective you won’t hear from the mainstream media.

