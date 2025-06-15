Former ABC News correspondent Terry Moran announced his next career move, just one day after the network announced it had let him go.

Moran posted a video to the social media platform X on Wednesday saying he was moving to Substack, an online independent media platform.

“For almost 28 years, I was a reporter and anchor for ABC News and, as you may have heard, I’m not there anymore,” Moran said in his video.

“I’m here with you on Substack, this amazing space, and I can’t wait to get at it, to get at the important work that we all have to do in this time of such trouble for our country,” he said.

I was a reporter and anchor for ABC News. And as you may have heard … I’m not there anymore. Now I’m on Substack, that amazing space, and I can’t wait to get into the important work that we all have to do. pic.twitter.com/4grrPmODtF — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) June 11, 2025

ABC News announced Tuesday it had let Moran go after he took to social media to criticize White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

“We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran, and based on his recent post — which was a clear violation of ABC News policies — we have made the decision to not renew,” an ABC News spokesman said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

“At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism,” the statement read.

Moran has since deleted his critical June 8 post.

“The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism,” Moran’s X post read. “Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy.

“But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller.

“It’s not brains. It’s bile.

“Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater.

“You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.

“Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred [is] only a means to an end, and that end his his [sic] own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment,” Moran wrote.

An ABC journalist @TerryMoran posted this absolutely vile smear of Stephen Miller. It’s dripping with hatred. Remember that every time you watch ABC’s coverage of the Trump administration. As it happens, I know Stephen quite well. And he’s motivated by love of country. He’s… pic.twitter.com/hX93zKTWjy — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 8, 2025

Following backlash from conservatives, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, ABC News announced it had suspended Moran before releasing him on Tuesday.

Last night, in a since deleted post, so-called “journalist” @TerryMoran went on a rampage against Stephen Miller and called President Trump “a world class hater.” This is unhinged and unacceptable. We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry… pic.twitter.com/HsgusJEIvH — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 8, 2025

Moran had worked for ABC News since 1997, according to Fox News.







In April, he interviewed President Donald Trump after his first 100 days in office.

At one point in the interview, Moran alleged that Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s MS-13 tattoo was photoshopped.

“Hey, they’re giving you the big break of a lifetime,” Trump said in response. “I picked you because frankly I’ve never heard of you, but that’s OK … But you’re not being very nice.”

