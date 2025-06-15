Share
News

Anti-Trump ABC News Reporter Fired for Personal Attacks Is Already Back

 By Ole Braatelien  June 15, 2025 at 4:00am
Share

Former ABC News correspondent Terry Moran announced his next career move, just one day after the network announced it had let him go.

Moran posted a video to the social media platform X on Wednesday saying he was moving to Substack, an online independent media platform.

“For almost 28 years, I was a reporter and anchor for ABC News and, as you may have heard, I’m not there anymore,” Moran said in his video.

“I’m here with you on Substack, this amazing space, and I can’t wait to get at it, to get at the important work that we all have to do in this time of such trouble for our country,” he said.

ABC News announced Tuesday it had let Moran go after he took to social media to criticize White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

“We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran, and based on his recent post — which was a clear violation of ABC News policies — we have made the decision to not renew,” an ABC News spokesman said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

“At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism,” the statement read.

Do you follow any independent journalists?

Moran has since deleted his critical June 8 post.

“The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism,” Moran’s X post read. “Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy.

“But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller.

“It’s not brains. It’s bile.

“Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater.

Related:
Breaking: ABC Reporter Let Go Over Attack on Trump, Stephen Miller, as Woke Media Realize They're Losing Culture War

“You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.

Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred [is] only a means to an end, and that end his his [sic] own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment,” Moran wrote.

Following backlash from conservatives, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, ABC News announced it had suspended Moran before releasing him on Tuesday.

Moran had worked for ABC News since 1997, according to Fox News.



In April, he interviewed President Donald Trump after his first 100 days in office.

At one point in the interview, Moran alleged that Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s MS-13 tattoo was photoshopped.

“Hey, they’re giving you the big break of a lifetime,” Trump said in response. “I picked you because frankly I’ve never heard of you, but that’s OK … But you’re not being very nice.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Anti-Trump ABC News Reporter Fired for Personal Attacks Is Already Back
Someone Filming LA Protest with 20x Zoom Lens Spotted Unknown Sniper's Deadly Position
Former Postal Workers Charged for Theft of Checks Worth Over $80 Million
Lawmaker Shot to Death in Apparent Assassination, Bongino Says FBI Is 'Fully Engaged' on the Ground
DeSantis Assures Florida Drivers They Can Run Over Rioters if Threatened: 'You Have a Right'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation