'Anti-Trump' Account Posts Poll Asking Whether Kari Lake Should Concede, Final Results Blow Up in Its Face

A poll conducted by a left-wing Twitter account that tried to dunk on Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake comically backfired after conservatives hijacked the survey.

The social media drama unfolded on Monday, shortly after Lake posted a somber Twitter message alerting voters that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich had launched an investigation into suspicious voting-machine malfunctions and other alarming disruptions that occurred on Nov 8.

In her video, Lake reminded voters that Election Day was two weeks ago but Maricopa County is still counting ballots.

“Printer problems, tabulation errors, three-hour-long lines and even longer, and confusing instructions given by election officials made this Election Day the most chaotic in Arizona history,” she said.

“Half the voting centers that opened for the first time on Election Day — where the overwhelming majority of voters were voting for Kari Lake — were not operational, or had significant failures.”

Lake asked: “Would you get on an airplane if half of the engines didn’t work? Would our ‘friends’ in the media be able to broadcast their nightly propaganda if only half of their studio equipment was working?”

The former news anchor lamented that “the 2022 general election in Arizona was botched and broken beyond repair. Thankfully, the Attorney General’s Office is demanding answers from Maricopa County.”

She continued: “Attorney General Mark Brnovich is taking the first steps necessary to remedy this assault on our democracy. This isn’t about Republicans or Democrats — this is about our sacred right to vote, a right that many voters were sadly deprived of on Nov. 8.”

Lake said “tens of thousands” of Arizonans had reached out to her, begging her to continue the fight for election integrity.

Do you think Kari Lake should concede? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (6 Votes) No: 100% (1216 Votes)

“Rest assured, I will, because if we give up now, we will no longer have a country,” she said.

Lake vowed to work tirelessly to find out why so many things went wrong on Election Day in Republican districts.

“Attorneys are working diligently to gather information,” she said. “Whistleblowers are coming forward. And the curtain is being lifted. Whether done accidentally or intentionally, it is clear that this election was a debacle that destroyed any trust in our elections.”

As a reminder, Lake’s Democratic gubernatorial opponent, Katie Hobbs, is the Arizona secretary of state who was in charge of ensuring that Election Day ran smoothly. It did not.

Numerous people said Hobbs should’ve recused herself because of the conflict of interest inherent in her overseeing her own election results. She did not.

Lake underscored that Arizonans who went to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day should not be penalized.

“Arizonans who choose to make their voice heard on Election Day should not be disenfranchised or punished for choosing to vote in person. Yet they were,” she said.

My message to the People of Arizona & the United States: pic.twitter.com/mtNBl7728S — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 21, 2022

Five minutes after Lake posted her video, the leftist Twitter account “Trending Liberal” tried to troll her with a poll that asked, “Should Kari Lake concede?”

The account — which describes itself as “Anti-Trump campaign strategists working to stop the MAGA insanity” — has more than 233,000 followers. It surely assumed that would result in a landslide of “Yes” votes that could be thrown in the Republican candidate’s face.

Instead, Twitter users responded with an overwhelming “No,” indicating Lake should not concede.

In the end, Trending Liberal got ratioed in its own poll — with 76.6 percent of more than 102,000 respondents urging Lake to continue her fight.

Should Kari Lake concede? — Trending Liberal (@TrendingLiberal) November 21, 2022

Kari Lake War Room, the official Twitter account for the gubernatorial candidate’s campaign, then hilariously trolled Trending Liberal by posting its own poll that asked: “Did this poll go how Trending Liberal” expected it to?”

A whopping 93 percent of the 76,000-plus Twitter users who voted said “No.”

Did this poll go how @TrendingLiberal expected it to? — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) November 22, 2022

The Western Journal’s Randy DeSoto noted that if the parties were reversed in the Election Day fiasco, Democrats and their corporate media allies undoubtedly would be howling for a redo of the botched election.

“Is there really any doubt if Dems voted 3-to-1 over Republicans on Election Day and Katie Hobbs was 17k down, there would be 24/7 calls for a redo from the media, Dem officials…b/c the vote was neither fairly nor competently conducted?” he tweeted.

Is there really any doubt if Dems voted 3-to-1 over Republicans on Election Day and Katie Hobbs was 17k down, there would be 24/7 calls for a redo from the media, Dem officials…b/c the vote was neither fairly nor competently conducted? And I would agree with them. — Randy DeSoto (@RandyDeSoto) November 22, 2022

DeSoto also shared video showing the disturbing disruption that occurred on Nov. 8 in the heavily Republican district of Anthem.

“Here is the problem w/ what happened in Maricopa County on Election Day,” he tweeted. “This is Anthem, north of Phoenix at about 1:15 pm. Ruby red district of about 30K people.

“Only one polling location. Ballot tabulators not working in the morning. 2 hr wait to vote midday and still at 6 pm.”

Here is the problem w/ what happened in Maricopa County on Election Day. This is Anthem, north of Phoenix at about 1:15 pm. Ruby red district of about 30K people. Only one polling location. Ballot tabulators not working in the morning. 2 hr wait to vote midday and still at 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/CY35yQWwq5 — Randy DeSoto (@RandyDeSoto) November 14, 2022

Contrary to what Democrats and their legacy media minions frivolously claim, questioning the integrity of blatantly botched elections is not “election denialism.”

There’s no excuse for any of these shenanigans.

Sherry worked as an election observer in Phoenix. She saw a man whose ballot was rejected 24 times. Finally, he asked for a provisional ballot. That ballot was rejected as well. The voter was wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon!” shirt. It's uncertain if he got to vote at all. pic.twitter.com/GAlp08mc6D — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 22, 2022

Caitlin checked her voting history on the Secretary of State’s website and found the information listed had no actual correlation to her actual voting history. Her parents noticed the same discrepancies.@katiehobbs can’t even run a website and she wants to run Arizona. pic.twitter.com/fIaFbf903H — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 23, 2022

A new report indicates the problems in Maricopa County were much more dire than election officials originally admitted: –63% of polling locations experienced malfunctions

–51% experienced wait lines of 1 or 2 hrs. Why won’t Richer and Gates admit they botched this election? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 23, 2022

All Americans should demand fair elections free of suspicious machine malfunctions, inexplicable Election Day printer breakdowns and hours-long delays at polling stations.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.