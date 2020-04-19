Anti-Trump Actor Michael Rapaport Turns on Melania with Disgusting Smear

I’m told actor Michael Rapaport is actually famous.

I’d say that I’m not up on what the kids are into these days, but I’m a millennial and he looks like the kind of 50-something who rides the bench in beer league hockey and is there mainly to get into fisticuffs with the opposing team.

It turns out Rapaport just turned 50 and has been in a total of three movies I’ve seen: “Deep Blue Sea,” “Bamboozled” and “Big Fan.” He makes enough of an impression that I don’t remember him being in any of them. He’s apparently also had roles in “The War at Home” and “Boston Public,” and provided voice work for “Pound Puppies,” “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” and “Thugaboo: Sneaker Madness.”

He’s best known these days for a podcast in which he swears a lot and talks about “The Real Housewives of <Insert City Here>.” You’ll excuse me if I can’t tell him apart from the 5,248 other podcasters who swear and talk about junk TV as if it makes them hip.

This isn’t to denigrate his career; those three movies I’ve seen are three more movies than I’ve been in, after all. It’s just not enough for me to care about what he has to say about anything, however.

That’s where social media comes in.

Rapaport enjoys Twitter trolling, so much so that it’s what he’s best known for these days. His oeuvre usually consists of short videos of him playing an Internet Tough Guy and spewing out various permutations of a much-asterisked word that begins with the sixth letter of the alphabet.

Sometimes he doesn’t swear, though, he just says horribly sexist things about the first lady.

WARNING: The following text contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

“Just a reminder, a hooker and a con man are running America.” Wonderful.

This is, alas, the relatively angelic stuff from Rapaport. Here are some of his enlightened thoughts on other issues of the day, via NewsBusters:

On the president pushing to open up by Easter, March 26: “Let me tell you something, you f—ing loser. The pope — the pope himself, you ever heard of him? — the pope himself canceled Easter ceremonies two weeks ago, you f—ing dummy! You f—ing loser. The pope said Easter has been shut down! OK? Pack your f—ing bunny suit, OK? Put the f—ing chocolates away, OK? It’s not like you’re gonna give them to the kids anyway, you’re going to stuff your f—ing fat f—ing pie hole.”

On Easter itself: “You dumb f—! You fake conservative c—sucker!” He also tweeted, “That’s the REAL YOU! Fake Conservative Fake Religious Loser. You could give a Fkc [sic] about packer [sic] Churches. LOSER. Zero. FAT ANIMAL.”

In response to Trump tweeting “real” Americans wanting to get back to work, March 25: Trump has “never worked a f—ing day in your life” and is the “worst possible motherf—er we could have in power making decisions right now.”

On who should go back to work, same video: “Why don’t you send your f—ing son, d–k stain Donald Trump Jr., big-toothed f—ing Eric Trump, little f—ing Barron, f—ing Ivanka, junkyard Jared — let them go out there and test the f—ing waters?”

On the Covington Catholic kids, Jan. 19, 2019: “These Catholic school teenage f—boys handj–s harassing, getting in the face of these Native American people? … You little s—stain, you got no f—ing life.”

On Laura Ingraham, March 2018: “Laura Ingraham, the Fox News reporter, you filthy pig. You dog-faced animal. … Who do you like Laura? You obviously have an affinity for d–k-stained Donald Trump. But who do you like? Why don’t you go away, go back to the swamps. To the sewage system to the ravine that you crawled out of. You f—ing pig you.”

He’s also tweeted that Melania Trump image before with a less, ahem, wholesome context to it:

Baby Pig needs a compliment because @FLOTUS don’t make him feel like a Big Boy Piggy? https://t.co/dwwA9HtVUq pic.twitter.com/cLcSAmYEIz — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 11, 2020

The great irony here is — well, what’s he saying here? That the president lacks class? That’s an, um, interesting take for a guy with your Twitter feed, Mr. Rapaport.

What he’s saying is simple: Follow my account. Consider me famous. Please. I’m begging you. Pay attention to meeeeeeeeeee!

There’s not a whole lot of consistency here, intellectual or otherwise.

Trump could read from Aquinas’ “Summa Theologica” and Rapaport would call it stupid illogical pseudo-religious nonsense, although probably include a few more words than I did.

Meanwhile, try saying any of these things as a conservative.

You won’t be saying many of them, because you’re not going to be on social media for all that long.

This is prima facie dehumanizing rhetoric — but, he’s a liberal, so he’s not going to be called out for this. It’s just going to get him some attention and we’ll move on.

And that’s all this is — a way to get attention. Rapaport doesn’t care what kind it is and how much he has to debase the conversation to get it.

Good work, I guess?

