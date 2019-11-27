Anti-Trump 'Anonymous' Author Could Soon Be Identified

The anonymous “senior official” who has detailed their efforts to undermine Donald Trump as part of the “resistance” within the president’s administration says their identity will be revealed “before the 2020 election.”

The official in question became famous for penning a New York Times Op-Ed last year titled, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.”

Since then, the official, identified by The Times only as “a senior official in the Trump administration,” has published a book called “A Warning,” billed as an “an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency from the anonymous senior official whose first words of warning about the president rocked the nation’s capital.”

On Tuesday, the anonymous official participated in an “Ask Me Anything,” or AMA, session on Reddit.

The AMA’s moderator did note that “we can’t verify by our usual standards that the [original poster] here is really Anonymous, but the publishers of his book assure us it’s the same guy and we have no reason not to believe them.”

One user had a simple question for the anonymous official: “Why do you have so little integrity to come out publicly and speak?”

The official replied that his or her identity will be revealed within the next year or so.

“Trump will hear from me, in my own name, before the 2020 election,” the official wrote.

In response to another question about whether they will ever reveal their identity, the official expressed similar sentiments.

“As far as anonymity is concerned, I will not keep my identity shrouded in secrecy forever,” they wrote.

“I am not afraid to use my own name to express concern about the current occupant of the Oval Office. Donald Trump has not heard the last of me.”

The official went on to claim there are others — both former and current members of the Trump administration — who will also speak out.

“There is more to come,” the official wrote.

“Other people who are currently serving, and who have left, are also considering adding their voices before votes are cast in 2020,” they said. “We talk about this with some regularity. In the meantime, Trump must answer to the American people for his own conduct instead of redirecting their attention.”

The official contended that many people want to speak out but are too afraid of what Trump will do to them.

“There are more potential whistleblowers; they just haven’t made the decision to come forward yet,” they wrote.

“I assure you many people have witnessed the President’s corruption. They are hesitant to speak up because they see what he does to his critics. The anonymous intelligence community whistleblower, and the brave public servants testifying before Congress, will hopefully convince them to be on the right side of history,” the official added.

While some Reddit users asked the official straightforward questions, many others said they believe the official is a “coward” for remaining anonymous.

One of the most popular comments summed up what many users seemed to be thinking.

“If you believe that Trump is a threat, why opt to write this book instead of testifying under oath during impeachment hearings?” the person asked.

