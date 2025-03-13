During these eight-plus years of the “Donald Trump Era” of American politics, the establishment media has been accused of quite a bit.

They’re grandstanding hypocrites, forever stuck in racial grievances most Americans are sick of. They’re a propaganda mouthpiece of the Democratic party. They’re purveyors of a shocking amount of “fake news.” They’re pot-stirrers (and feel free to replace “pot” with an expletive that begins with an “s”), to boot.

And … they’re also apparently far too deferential to President Donald Trump and his new administration?

That appears to be the point that Michael Wolff — an author perhaps best known for chronicling Trump in a less-than-flattering light — is attempting to make in a wildly hysterical guest column for The Hollywood Reporter.

The crux of the piece is rather straightforward, if not a little nonsensical: Wolff swears that the media is scared of Trump and are being far too considerate of him.

Seriously.

“Now I’ve published my fourth book about Donald Trump, ‘All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America,’ an account, from sources in close and constant contact with him, of his mercurial if not daft behavior during the 2024 campaign, and of the flunkies and yes-men who surrounded him, many of whom now occupy senior-most roles in the new White House,” Wolff wrote. “The book was met with typical Trump fury: the White House communications director called me, in the new language of politics, a ‘lying sack of s***,’ and the president, in his own long post, made threats and issued epithets in the same vein as in 2018.

“But the difference this time is striking and frightening.”

Why so scared? Well, after humble-bragging about how well his books have sold, Wolff laments that “most every significant television news outlet — ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN — has declined to have [his latest book] discussed on its news shows.”

Hilariously, Wolff then even whined by outing MSNBC — a haven of leftist vitriol and nonsense to anyone who pays attention — as a network that basically solely exists to antagonize Trump.

“MSNBC, a network whose bread and butter is opposition to the president and which had booked me for several shows, including Lawrence O’Donnell, a show I regularly do when I publish a book, canceled those appearances as soon as portions of the book began to leak, followed shortly by the White House tirades,” Wolff wrote.

The rest of the wordy piece from Wolff pretty much follows the same beats: “Oh, woe is me, nobody wants to talk about my new book despite all of my extensive and mightily impressive accolades, news organizations must be scared of Trump.”

As they should be, Mr. Wolff. As they should be.

The media, particularly during its public love-fest with former President Barack Obama, became a little too full of itself in recent memory. It stopped being about the news, and about idolizing Obama (or whatever the leftist flavor of the month cause is), and when Obama was removed, it became all about skewering Trump.

It’s long past time that someone like Trump — say what you will about the man, but he’s clearly unafraid of legal quarrels — starts fighting back with these networks.

And while Wolff may want to pin this on Trump, it goes far beyond the GOP figurehead.

Both MSNBC and CNN have been recently rocked by major defamation lawsuits — neither of which actually involved Trump.

No, both networks were on the litigious hook because they went after everyday Americans who happen to be on the other side of the ideological aisle… which sort of nukes Wolff’s whole point.

Sure, the media climate is different than it was even just four years ago.

But it’s got nothing to do with Trump or any sort of dictatorial edicts, like Wolff would have you believe.

No, the chickens are simply coming home to roost for the perpetually dishonest media.

Who can blame them for wanting nothing to do with a slanderous book about Trump?

