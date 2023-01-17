Parler Share
Commentary

Anti-Trump CNN Contributor Caught Trying to Make Money Off Jan. 6

 By Ryan Ledendecker  January 17, 2023 at 2:42pm
Parler Share

Many politicians will try to convince anyone willing to listen that the Capitol incursion on Jan. 6, 2021, was one of the worst days in American history. Chief among them are the seven Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans who sat on the House select committee to investigate the matter.

For one of them, however — former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — the Capitol incursion and subsequent months of investigation don’t seem to be all that bad, especially since a political action committee he launched in 2021 was hawking autographed copies of the now-irrelevant Jan. 6 committee’s final report, Fox News reported Tuesday.

The price? A cool $100.

The report signed by Kinzinger, a NeverTrumper who was one of 10 House Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump, appeared to come in book format and was listed for sale on a website belonging to Kinzinger’s PAC, Country First

Whoever wrote the sales copy for the book held nothing back in the dramatics department.

Trending:
Biden's Got Big Trouble: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Issues Powerful Statement as Governor

“On January 6, 2021, the United States came perilously close to losing its democracy. A mob instigated by the president of the United States violently attacked the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., seeking to disrupt the certification of the electors in the presidential election and prevent the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history,” the autographed report’s description reads.

It continues, “The attack was the culmination of a plot organized and driven by a defeated president, attempting to remain in power through a complex web of deceit, intimidation, and violence. This is the official report of the investigation into the attack — perhaps the most vital congressional investigation in American history — with exhibits, and witness testimony.”

Fox News reported the listing was removed shortly after it reported on the book sale.

Between the signed report and his new gig as a CNN senior political commentator, Kinzinger looks like he’s already enjoying the fruits of the private sector two weeks after leaving Congress.

Do you respect Adam Kinzinger?

Hilariously, when he announced he would not move forward with a re-election campaign in October 2021 — hours after the Illinois legislature approved a redrawn congressional map that ensured he wouldn’t win — Kinzinger released a bold statement concerning his future in politics.

“Let me be clear, my passion for this country has only grown,” he said in a video titled “The Next Chapter.” “My desire to make a difference is bigger than it’s ever been. … I want to make it clear, this isn’t the end of my political future but the beginning.”



It looks more like his passion to pad his bank account is bigger than it’s ever been.

Social media wasn’t kind to the former congressman.

Related:
Anti-Trump Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger Just Confirmed Our Suspicions by Signing on with CNN Days After Leaving Office

“Adam Kinzinger is selling autographed copies of the January 6th Committee’s Report for $100. The grift is and always has been strong with Adam, but this right here is a new low. I wonder if he includes his pronouns with the autograph for maximum woke points. Just pathetic,” one Twitter user wrote.

“He should pay us $100 to read it,” another Twitter user wrote, though I believe it would take more than that for me to crack it open.

Keep in mind that it was only a few weeks ago that Kinzinger publicly trashed Donald Trump Jr. for endorsing a popular line of American-made “We the People” Bibles.

“Oh the irony. The fact that some Christians dont see the problem here is more affirmation that it’s not the GOP that has failed Christians, it’s the church. Good Pastors and Priests rise up and call this out,” he tweeted Jan. 2.

“Oh, the irony” is correct, Mr. Kinzinger.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Ryan Ledendecker
Contributor, Commentary
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance journalist and writer. He began reporting news and writing commentary during the 2014 Ferguson riots. Prior to that, he worked as a web editor and columnist for an award-winning local newspaper.
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance writer covering politics and breaking news. He previously worked as a columnist and web editor for an award-winning local newspaper. When he's not writing, he's honing his competitive BBQ skills. You can find him on Twitter, Facebook, and Truth Social.
Birthplace
Illinois
Nationality
American
Location
St. Louis, Missouri
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Science & Technology




Anti-Trump CNN Contributor Caught Trying to Make Money Off Jan. 6
Hunter Biden Reaches New Low as He Takes Action Against His 4-Year-Old Daughter
After Biden Admin Renewed 'Emergency Order', DeSantis Showed Him How It's Done with 1 Glorious Pledge
Is CNN on Life Support? Bad Doesn't Even Begin to Explain What Happened in 2022
Classified Docs Case Gets Worse for Biden as It's Uncovered Who Was Donating to Home of His Think Tank
See more...

Conversation