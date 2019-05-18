Anti-Trump Comedian Surprises Audience, Says Trump 1st President To ‘Actually Deliver’ on Promises

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah gave President Donald Trump credit for doing what he said he was going to do while running for office in 2016.

Appearing on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday night, Noah said Trump in fact is the first president to “actually deliver” on his campaign promises.

The South African native recounted how he was surprised when he took over “The Daily Show” in 2015 that people were frustrated with him because he did not display more indignation on the program.

“And I was like, ‘What do you have to be angry about? Things are going great right now; your economy is growing, your president is loved, your footprint around the world is one that’s being cemented as the super power. What are you angry about?'” Noah said.

The 35-year-old remembers telling people, “‘There’s nothing to be angry about. There’s nothing to be stressed about right now.’ And I was worried about that for the show.”

However, Noah said that when Trump took over, the 45th president gave him fodder for his program.

“Then when Donald Trump was elected and then proceeded to do the things that he had promised, ironically, right?” he said.

“Because it’s funny that Donald Trump would be the first presidential candidate to actually deliver,” Noah continued. “Hate him or love him, hate him or love him, he’s doing the things that he said he was going to do.”

Noah cited Trump’s work toward building a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico and his Muslim travel ban as examples.

Noah regularly takes swipes at Trump on “The Daily Show.”

For example, the comedian targeted the president in March for continuing to talk about Sen. John McCain, even after the Arizona Republican senator’s passing last fall, Vanity Fair reported.

“I really can’t believe Trump is beefing with a dead man — and losing!” said Noah.

Fox News assessed Trump’s promises made and kept in a piece at the half point in his presidency in January.

Among the accomplishments listed were the Republican tax cuts of December 2017, removing the U.S. from the Iran Nuclear Deal, instituting major reforms at the Veterans Administration, exiting the United Nation’s Paris climate accord, moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, and bombing the “s— out of” ISIS.

In March, the 45th president was able to happily announce the complete demise of the Islamic State’s caliphate.

Trump has also proudly touted the record low unemployment numbers for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and Asian-Americans, as the U.S. overall experiences its lowest unemployment rate since 1969.

In the yet to be accomplished ledger, Fox News listed building a border wall that Mexico paid for, completely repealing the Affordable Care Act (thanks to McCain’s unexpected no vote), and ending sanctuary cities.

