Anti-Trump Ex-NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Under Fire for Allegedly Cussing Out Children, Using Sexist Language

Nobody can ever take away from former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch’s on-field accomplishments.

His “beast quake” run against the New Orleans Saints in the 2011 NFC Wild Card game is the stuff of legend, and deservedly so.

8 years ago today: Marshawn Lynch’s “Beast Quake,” one of the greatest runs ever (via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/unkcRcrRZy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2019

But while the former Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders running back has been a star on the field, his off-the-field antics leave quite a bit to be desired.

TRENDING: ‘Kill Them All, Slit Their Throats’: ISIS Warns of Terror Attacks in San Francisco, New York, London

In 2008, Lynch pleaded guilty to a hit and run charge and had his driver’s license revoked.

In 2012, Lynch was arrested for DUI. Lynch ultimately ended up settling the DUI by pleading guilty to the lesser charge of reckless driving.

And now, in 2019, Lynch’s non-football controversies also include allegedly berating children and being disrespectful to their mothers.

According to TMZ, Lynch has come under scrutiny after he allegedly screamed obscenities at children during his now ironically-named “Fam 1st Family” football camp.

Should Lynch have apologized to the mother? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (175 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

The incident itself occurred on July 28 at a high school in Seattle.

The camp had approximately 200 kids, some as young as 9 years old. Lynch reportedly told several of the kids to “get the f— out” of a particular contact drill. Lynch is also reported to have said both “f—” and “n—-.”

That led to several kids crying.

Unsurprisingly, some of the parents of the aggrieved children intervened. Lynch’s response to the parents wasn’t exactly what you’d want to hear from a player who many of those children likely idolized.

WARNING: The following video contains profane language that some viewers may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

In the video, Lynch can repeatedly be heard asking a concerned mother, “Is there a man here with you?”

“What does that matter?” someone can be heard responding.

“Because I want to speak to a man,” Lynch said.

The mother, identified as Stephanie Siva, told TMZ she found the remarks sexist and offensive.

For what it’s worth, Lynch is hardly a stranger to controversy. He made headlines for sitting during the national anthem, an act that many people found even more disrespectful than Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling for the anthem.

While the notoriously reclusive Lynch hasn’t been vocal about his politics, between his choice to sit for the national anthem sitting and wear a shirt that read, “Everybody vs. Trump,” the NFL running back has made his feelings perfectly clear.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch wore a shirt today that read, “EVERYBODY VS. TRUMP.” https://t.co/NgbZAMHybZ pic.twitter.com/PuTbivEhFW — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 1, 2017

Due to a lingering groin injury, Lynch’s final season in the NFL was a forgettable one, as he notched just 376 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in six games.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.