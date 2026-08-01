Anti-Trump 'Jeopardy!' Host Kicks Hornets' Nest, Triggers Trans Activists with Sarcasm

“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings doesn’t appear to have any problem sharing his opinions — no matter which side of the ideological spectrum he upsets.

Jennings entered the national spotlight in 2021 when he took over for the venerable late Alex Trebek as the host of the iconic gameshow “Jeopardy!”

(He began as a rotating guest host in 2021, became a permanent co-host in 2022, and emerged as the permanent solo host in 2023.)

And whereas Trebek was almost known for keeping his name out of controversial matters, Jennings has veered significantly from his predecessor in that regard.

A recent spat over a New York Times game highlights just how different Jennings has been as a public persona, compared to Trebek.

According to Fox News, Jennings posted on the liberal social media site BlueSky about how he and his wife would sometimes try to come up with the grossest words for The New York Times’ Spelling Bee game.

That innocuous post prompted a response from a BlueSky user, who reposted Jennings and wrote: “I wish people who care about trans people could understand that playing nyt games is still an insult to trans people.”

Apparently, transgender activists have been waging a years-long campaign against The New York Times over claims of perceived anti-transgender coverage of the controversial issue.

It had become enough of an issue for the outlet that in 2023, hundreds of contributors and thousands of subscribers signed an open letter condemning and criticizing The New York Times’ coverage of transgender issues.

That said, it seems unlikely that Jennings was one of those who signed that letter, given his response to the BlueSky activist.

Jennings effectively dismissed the concerns of the activist, posting: “This may be true of others but I actually got express permission from the trans community to keep NYT games and recipes. I also have a news subscription, which is arguably worse, so I had to specifically send in a written request. Took 30 days but I got approved.”

He further fired back: “They were like ‘Trans people are not a monolith’ and ‘Like-minded allies may disagree on specific media boycotts’ and stuff like that. It was a huge load off my mind!”

The user posted in response to Jennings, “I was being sincere and serious, but thanks for turning it into a joke.”

On Friday, the user followed up and posted that Jennings had never reached out to clarify or apologize for his remarks.

Podcast host, author, and Fox News guest Jesse Singal took to X to share screenshots of the exchange:

Bad news from Bluesky: Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is now transphobic pic.twitter.com/YyprbBHDJY — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 31, 2026

For Jennings, he’s unlikely to engender much sympathy from conservative Trump supporters who believe in biological reality.

Before this incident, the last major controversy the “Jeopardy!” host had been embroiled in directly involved President Donald Trump and his administration.

In January, Jennings upset swathes of Trump supporters when he began publicly posting about how he’d vote for anyone willing to jail various members of the Trump administration.

Following America’s successful capture of Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro, Jennings took to BlueSky to complain about the ordeal, characterizing it as an attempted regime change.

“America is always like ‘ok but the NEXT regime change will work,’ like when I ‘cut out carbs’ briefly every January,” he posted.

Jennings continued: “The ‘prosecute the former regime at every level’ candidate has my vote in 2028.”

The “Jeopardy!” host has also been openly anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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