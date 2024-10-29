Anti-Trump Journalist Gives Outraged Democrats a Reality Check About Madison Square Garden Rally

Ohio-based journalist Ray Marcano said Monday evening on a livestream that Democratic “outrage” over former President Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden missed the point on the appeal of certain comments.

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in New York City on Sunday, filling up Madison Square Garden to see the former president and a lineup of Republican icons, including businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson. On “2Way TONIGHT,” host Mark Halperin introduced Marcano to the panel, asking his thoughts on Trump’s campaign with less than 10 days until Election Day.

“I actually think the rally on [Sunday] was arguably the high point of his campaign. I’ve actually been amused by how the mainstream media has covered this. This was Trump in concert, and he won the day — which is everything he wants to do,” Marcano said.

“The outrage over the Tony Hinchcliffe Puerto Rico joke misses the point because Hinchcliffe, if you know his work, he pushes boundaries, and he’s given the middle finger to left by telling the woke crowd, ‘I’ll say whatever I want to say in my concert performances, and you can’t touch me,’” Marcano added. “And that’s a message that resonates with a lot of people, especially in the bro culture.”

Following the Madison Square Garden rally, fellow guest and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe faced significant backlash from corporate media and Democrats over his joke comparing Puerto Rico to a “floating island of garbage.”

Marcano went on to say that the media’s portrayal of Trump’s campaign as appealing primarily to “the white working class” is inaccurate, suggesting that the former president may have the “most diverse base” this election cycle.

“Lastly, the media keeps writing that this is Trump appealing to the white working class, worried about their future in the American society that’s starting to [become] increasingly brown. What that really misses is the biggest point, and that is Trump is building, for a Republican presidential candidate, the most diverse base, the most diverse group of voters of any Republican candidate in history,” Marcano continued.

“He’s going to get 15 percent of the black vote at least. If he gets that much, Harris is sunk. It looks like he’s going to get as many women votes as he did in 2020,” Marcano said. “He’s going to get 40 percent of the Hispanic vote. I don’t want Trump to win. I don’t think he’d be good for America, good for the world, good for anybody. But if this were a football game, he’s in the red zone.”

Since early October, pundits have warned of Trump pulling support from Harris’ key voting blocs, particularly Hispanic and black men. In efforts to appeal to these groups, Harris’ campaign has released targeted ads, created specific policies, and enlisted former President Barack Obama to engage voters.

However, following Obama’s first rally in Pennsylvania with the vice president, he faced backlash for scolding undecided voters, especially black men. Harris’ ad aimed at men also received criticism for its focus on so-called “real men.”

