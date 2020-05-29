The more famous you are, the bigger your following becomes, the better chance you have of being called out for failing to adhere to political correctness.

In an unusual story, left-wing celebrity Lana Del Rey called out feminism in the music industry in a May 21 Instagram post.

Despite her original post having to do with feminism, she was ultimately accused of espousing racism.

In her post, the singer listed several prominent musicians and asked a simple question: If they are allowed to sing about sex and cheating, why can’t she perform songs about the realities of abusive relationships?

Del Rey has addressed abusive relationships in several of her songs. For example, the lyrics to her song Ultraviolence read “he hit me and it felt like a kiss.”

WARNING: The following post contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had numbers ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f——, cheating etc — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse??????” Del Rey wrote.

She went on to criticize “female writers” and “alt singers.”

“I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse,” her lengthy note continued, “when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world.”

Users interpreted Del Rey’s long message as having racial undertones. They argued that, since all of the musicians Del Rey listed were women of color, her post was racist.

“Ur white supremacy is showing. Like u said not everything is about you…wanna be oppressed so bad. If ppl don’t fw ur music ppl don’t fw ur music. You can sing about whatever u want,” one user wrote in the comments.

“Putting Ariana Grande on the list and thinking no one will notice the racism. Lol nice try. but you are cancelled huneyyyyy,” another user wrote.

The singer fired back at her critics, saying her message was not about race.

“[W]hat I was writing about was the importance of self advocacy for the more delicate and often dismissed, softer female personality, and that there does have to be room for that type in what will inevitably become a new wave/3rd wave of feminism that is rapidly approaching,” the artist wrote in a follow-up post.

“I’m sorry that the folks who I can only assume are super [President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence] supporters or hyper liberals or flip-flopping headline grabbing critics can’t read and want to make it a race war, when in fact the issue was with *female critics and *female alternative artists who are dissociated from their own fragility and sexuality and berate more sexually liberated artists like myself and the women i mentioned.”

In an additional post, Del Rey elaborated even further with a video.

“The culture is super sick right now and the fact that they want to turn my post, my advocacy for fragility, into a race war, it’s really bad,” she said.

Del Rey is no stranger to political controversy.

Following Trump’s election, Del Rey “cast a spell” on the president in 2017 that was meant to “bind” him.

“I really do believe that words are one of the last forms of magic and I’m a bit of a mystic at heart,” she told Australia’s NME, explaining her choice to “hex” the president.

“And I’ve seen how I feel about changing those people’s lives and I’ve been on the other side of that as well – on the other side of well-wishes and on the other side of malintent. And I’ve realized how strong you have to be to be; bigger than all of it, even bigger than your own vibrations.”

Later in 2018, she openly criticized Kanye West’s support for the president, saying “Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture.”

Now Del Rey is being forced to contend with the same kind of social media backlash that West received when he first declared his support for Trump.

