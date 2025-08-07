Anti-Trump London Mayor Invites President to Tour His City's Mosques, Attend a Pride Parade In Resurfaced Clip

In a newly resurfaced clip from last November, London Mayor Sadiq Khan extended an invitation to then-President-elect Donald Trump to take a tour of the “diverse” city he governs, including its mosques.

The clip’s reemergence came after Trump made some critical comments about the mayor during the U.S. leader’s visit to Scotland last week for the grand opening of a Trump golf course.

Asked by a British reporter if he planned to visit London during his next scheduled visit to the U.K. in September, Trump responded “I will,” before adding “I’m not a fan of your mayor.”

“Why not?” the reporter followed up.

“I think he’s done a terrible job, the mayor of London… a nasty person,” the president responded.

At that point, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer interjected, “He’s a friend of mine.”

Trump reiterated, “No, I think he’s done a terrible job, but I would certainly visit London.”

REPORTER: Will you visit London during your state visit?@POTUS: “I will. I’m not a fan of your mayor… I think he’s done a terrible job, the Mayor of London. He’s a nasty person.” pic.twitter.com/9rKhWMthlV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 28, 2025

Politico reported last September that Trump and Khan have a feud dating back to the president’s first term.

At the time, he urged Americans to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris.

“What I’d say in a respectful way to Americans is: I don’t think you realize that the rest of the world is watching because we’ve got skin in the game,” Khan told Politico.

“What happens in America is the metronome… that sets the beat of what happens across the globe,” the three-term mayor, who was first elected in 2016, added. “It sets the beat for how other politicians behave in an election campaign.”

Appearing on the British “High Performance” podcast after Trump’s November election, Khan said, “If I wasn’t this color skin, if I wasn’t a practicing Muslim, he wouldn’t be coming for me.”

“The fact that I was speaking out against someone whose policies were sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, racist, wasn’t because I just want attention. It’s because I have a responsibility to speak out if I think something is affecting not just Londoners, but affecting all of us,” he added. “You’ve got to speak truth to power. I’ve got a platform.”

In the clip that went viral this week from that interview, Khan, despite the way he just described Trump, invited the president to take a tour with him.

“Come to London and let me show him around our wonderfully diverse communities. Let me take him on the pride march this coming summer,” he said.

Sadiq Khan says he wants to give Donald Trump a guided tour of London. 🇬🇧 “I’ll show him mosques, diversity and the Notting Hill Carnival. It’ll prove that multi-culturalism is our greatest strength.” pic.twitter.com/3LRW3tmf4V — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) August 6, 2025

“Let me take him to a mosque. Let me take him to some of our diverse communities and understand that actually, it is perfectly compatible to be a Westerner and to be a Muslim,” Khan added.

Australian Sky News host Freya Leach responded to Khan’s resurfaced invitation to Trump this week, saying, “So Sadiq Khan’s grand vision for all that London could offer to Donald Trump and the world is pride, Islam, and diverse communities.”

“I’m pretty sure he’s just proved Trump’s point,” she added.

Fellow host James MacPherson concurred, saying, “He’s promising to show Trump everything except London. I remember when I went to London, you would know, Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, the London Bridge, Buckingham Palace.”

“Pride marches and mosques?” he asked. “The boldness of Sadiq Khan to say that with a straight face.”

