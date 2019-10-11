SECTIONS
Anti-Trump Mob Attacks Supporters Leaving Minneapolis Rally, Waves Communist Flag

By Jack Davis
Published October 11, 2019 at 7:42am
Multiple Trump supporters were attacked Thursday outside of President Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Video from the scene shows protesters roughing up Trump supporters, burning a pile of trademark red “Make America Great Again” hats, waving a communist flag (incorrectly identified by Schaffer as a Chinese flag) and destroying barricades put up to ensure everyone’s safety.

WARNING: The following videos contain instances of violence and profane language that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. 

Elijah Schaffer, a correspondent for TheBlaze, posted several snippets on Twitter.

Minneapolis Star-Tribune reporter Liz Sawyer also posted about the violence she saw around her.

At one point, police used pepper spray to control the mobs of protesters, according to the Star-Tribune.

At least one Trump support was reviled as a Nazi, The Washington Post’s Jenna Johnson reported on Twitter.

A Hispanic couple wearing pro-Trump clothing, accompanied by their daughter, were the target of verbal abuse.

“He hates you,” a protester said, referring to Trump, according to the Star-Tribune.

The woman, undeterred, yelled back, “Mexicanos for Trump!”

One video showed protesters burning a pile of MAGA hats.

Earlier, Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Trump opponent, had proclaimed  Thursday as “Love Trumps Hate Day” as a signal of his opposition to the president’s rally, The Hill reported.

The protests were unfolding as Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina appeared on the Fox News program “The Ingraham Angle.”

“It’s the most ridiculous thing I saw on TV today,” Scott said.

“Watching this situation in Minnesota just sickens my stomach.”

Scott noted that the Minneapolis violence against Trump supporters is one part of a larger picture.

“I’ve never seen such hypocrisy in all my life,” he said, pointing out that Americans are “consistently being intimidated” and forced to “cower” to the “new, socialist regime” liberals want to create.

“This approach toward anarchy continues to run amok. We cannot afford that in the greatest democracy on Earth,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
