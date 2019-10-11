Anti-Trump Mob Attacks Supporters Leaving Minneapolis Rally, Waves Communist Flag

Multiple Trump supporters were attacked Thursday outside of President Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Video from the scene shows protesters roughing up Trump supporters, burning a pile of trademark red “Make America Great Again” hats, waving a communist flag (incorrectly identified by Schaffer as a Chinese flag) and destroying barricades put up to ensure everyone’s safety.

WARNING: The following videos contain instances of violence and profane language that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Elijah Schaffer, a correspondent for TheBlaze, posted several snippets on Twitter.

My producer and I were bear maced in the face while reporting on the quickly dilapidating situation outside the Minnesota Trump rally Arrests have been made. Antifa is present. Violence is common place at this point. Typical end of the night anarchy pic.twitter.com/ujnDNQIVtf — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

Trump supporters are literally fleeing the event after it ended as protestors are waiting around attacking attendees as they leave the arena It is not safe in Minneapolis any longer for Trump supporters. Please stay away from the vicinity and do not come out with branded gear pic.twitter.com/BLsJbtct0k — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

The situation outside the Trump rally in Minnesota is quickly deteriorating Left wing protestors are destroying barricades A protestor can be seen waving the Chinese flag in front of riot police. While people in Hong Kong wave American flags for freedom, we wave Chinese flags pic.twitter.com/XVl551kyqZ — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

Minneapolis Star-Tribune reporter Liz Sawyer also posted about the violence she saw around her.

Large groups continue encircling one or two Trump supporters at a time. One guy just had debris thrown at him and got slapped in the face. A videographer stood up for him and helped lead him out if the circle pic.twitter.com/OjfVc34JFJ — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) October 11, 2019

At one point, police used pepper spray to control the mobs of protesters, according to the Star-Tribune.

At least one Trump support was reviled as a Nazi, The Washington Post’s Jenna Johnson reported on Twitter.

A man in a blue jacket seemed to be leaving the Trump rally by himself when he was spotted by a protester who yelled: “There’s a Nazi over here!” A group of protesters then attacked the man, slapping and pushing him. He finally ran away. pic.twitter.com/jzYaWgca9g — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) October 11, 2019

A Hispanic couple wearing pro-Trump clothing, accompanied by their daughter, were the target of verbal abuse.

“He hates you,” a protester said, referring to Trump, according to the Star-Tribune.

The woman, undeterred, yelled back, “Mexicanos for Trump!”

One video showed protesters burning a pile of MAGA hats.

Breaking: outside Minneapolis Trump rally. Protestors lighting Maga hats on fire. Rushing police. Calling them pigs, etc. Escalating scene. pic.twitter.com/HxUFzs8OWF — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) October 11, 2019

Earlier, Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Trump opponent, had proclaimed Thursday as “Love Trumps Hate Day” as a signal of his opposition to the president’s rally, The Hill reported.

The protests were unfolding as Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina appeared on the Fox News program “The Ingraham Angle.”

“It’s the most ridiculous thing I saw on TV today,” Scott said.

“Watching this situation in Minnesota just sickens my stomach.”

Scott noted that the Minneapolis violence against Trump supporters is one part of a larger picture.

“I’ve never seen such hypocrisy in all my life,” he said, pointing out that Americans are “consistently being intimidated” and forced to “cower” to the “new, socialist regime” liberals want to create.

“This approach toward anarchy continues to run amok. We cannot afford that in the greatest democracy on Earth,” he said.

