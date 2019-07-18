Anti-Trump NBA Champion Coach Steve Kerr at It Again: GOP ‘Sold Its Soul to Trump’

Golden State Warriors head coach and frequent Donald Trump critic Steve Kerr was back at it on Wednesday, claiming the Republican Party “sold its soul” to the president.

Kerr’s comments came as he retweeted a New York Times Op-Ed titled, “Trump’s Going to Get Re-elected, Isn’t He?”

The Warriors coach suggested that the Democrats “have to get this right” if they want to win in 2020.

“I believe the vast majority of Americans want a unifying, moral leader,” Kerr tweeted.

“The GOP has sold its soul to Trump, so the Dems have to get this right in 2020,” he added. “Make this about jobs and unification. Period.”

Kerr is an avowed liberal who is not shy about making his thoughts on politics known — especially as they relate to Trump.

In recent days, Kerr has retweeted plenty of pundits who have referred to the president’s comments on the so-called “squad” of freshman progressive lawmakers as “racist.”

Following a mass shooting last month in Virginia, Kerr wore a “vote for our lives” shirt to a news conference and spoke out in favor of gun control.

“The shirt is a reminder that the only way we can get out of this mess is to actually vote, and to vote for people who are going to be willing to create some change in our gun laws in our country,” he told reporters, according to The Washington Post.

“The young generation, the ‘March for Our Lives’ generation, has really inspired me,” Kerr said.

“So I offer my support to them and to all young people, and hope that we can create a change where we don’t all have to walk around scared that we’re going to get shot in our country,” he added.

And in March 2018, Kerr compared Trump to “Brick,” the dimwitted character from the 2004 comedy “Anchorman.”

It’s not just Kerr.

Warriors players have also criticized Trump, and after winning the NBA title in 2017, the team was uninvited from visiting Trump’s White House.

They did not make the traditional visit after winning the championship in 2018, either.

