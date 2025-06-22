Anti-Trump NBA Coach Actually Defends MAGA from Dems: 'So Strange We Are Blaming' Them

Vocal anti-Trump NBA coach Doc Rivers spoke out against Democrats’ strategy of blaming MAGA voters for President Donald Trump’s November win earlier this week during a podcast interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

Rivers, who leads the Milwaukee Bucs, said, “Trump won — what do we have to do differently? You have to take ownership of things. We do it in sports all the time.”

He added, “It’s so strange — we’re blaming the people who voted for Trump for why he won. It makes no sense to me. It’s backwards.”

Rivers brought up Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, and said when he spoke to the liberal lawmaker, he was told that Republicans can unify so easily because they lack diversity.

Democrats, meanwhile, “have so many different groups on [their] side,” and “don’t just have the white male.”

This is ironic, given how often the GOP splits into factions, while radical liberals are the ones who vote, speak, and render legal judgments as if they belong to one hive mind.

Off the bat, Rivers is already twisting reality, even in his quest to appear fair-minded.

He also tried to mask the party’s massive failures and anti-American sentiment by claiming they simply failed to get enough people to the polls.

“We didn’t get enough people out to vote,” he told Wallace. “We have to figure out, first, start with ourselves, how can we ignite ourselves, our side, to vote more, because we have more people to vote. We have to make them excited, we have to connect to them. We’re not connecting.”

“We complain about black men,” he continued. “You know, the majority of black men did vote for Kamala, as it turns out. It is just that it wasn’t a big majority. It wasn’t enough people. Why is that? There is a feel of hopelessness in our community. I think a lot of black men are saying now it doesn’t matter, either side, we’re not being helped, we’re still being incarcerated. We still are struggling.”

Then how does that explain Trump’s massive gains with the black community? Even a biased Associated Press was forced to report on that.

Yet can you expect anything different from the same person who spouts hatred for Trump from an NBA coaching podium?

Here is someone who isn’t smart enough to realize that many fans of the sport have tuned out the NBA entirely, due to the highly politicized nature that has overtaken the league.

Ratings have been on a steady decline for years, as most people don’t want to hear coaches and athletes pretend to be political, economic, and constitutional experts.

Especially when they leave no room for compromise or interpretation.

Yet just like with Hollywood, they feel their fame entitles them to spout ignorance and pretend as if their views are the correct ones.

Even when they’re attempting to be gracious, as Rivers seemed to be doing here, there’s an arrogance and contempt for average Americans that always seems to find its way through.

