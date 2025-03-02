Anti-Trump Pastor Calls Other Black People Who Voted for Trump Vicious Slurs in Racist Rant

Jamal Bryant, the pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, ranted against black supporters of President Donald Trump from the pulpit, calling them “coons” and “runaway slaves.”

The remarks from Bryant during his Feb. 23 sermon came after he showed the church video from a Black History Month reception at the White House, per a report from The Christian Post.

In that video, podcaster and entrepreneur David Harris Jr. filmed one attendee hoisting a cardboard cutout of Bryant’s head.

“That’s right,” Harris said, noting the cutout of Bryant. “Jamal, yeah. That’s right.”

The stunt clearly got under the megachurch pastor’s skin.

“These runaway slaves hiding in the White House going to throw my picture up thinking I’m going to be afraid,” he ranted from behind a pulpit emblazoned with a Marxist fist holding a cross.

“If you got real courage, don’t show my picture. Show the picture of the one that fired the black joint chief of staff from the military,” the minister continued, referring to Trump and his dismissal of Gen. Charles Q. Brown from the senior position.

“If you going to show a picture, show a picture of the CEO of Target, Walmart, McDonald’s, and Amazon that does not recognize black dollars or black business,” Bryant continued in reference to his 40-day boycott of Target, a move that comes after the retailer ditched diversity programs.

Bryant then invoked the history of slavery abolition, likening black Trump supporters to slaves who would rather have remained in bondage.

Was Bryant's rant racist? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (254 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

“Harriet Tubman said whenever I tried to make our people be free, there were a few negroes that tried to go backwards and tried to risk our freedoms,” Bryant said.

RACISM: Atlanta megachurch pastor Jamal Bryant refers to black Trump supporters and MAGA followers as “coons” and “runaway slaves.” pic.twitter.com/r8HGFnmqni — @amuse (@amuse) February 24, 2025

“I feel bad for them coons in the White House who were in their tap dancing for massa, wearing bow tie shinning and grinning,” the pastor said.

“Get out of there negro and stand with your people,” he exhorted.

Bryant has a long history of opposing other black people with an affinity for Trump, according to The Christian Post.

In 2015, he said that black pastors willing to meet with Trump are worse than prostitutes.

In 2018, he blasted black inner-city pastors praying for Trump.

In 2022, he said that Herschel Walker, the black former NFL player who ran as a Republican for the Senate in Georgia, was the “lowest caricature of a stereotypical, broken black man.”

These unhinged and racialized rants, much like Bryant’s laughable attempt to bring Target to its knees, are simply no longer working.

It’s not 2020 anymore. We are no longer in the so-called summer of love. Trump was just reelected, and despite the whining from Bryant, he was reelected with record support from black people.

That is because Americans of all races increasingly want policies that put our nation first and which increase prosperity for people of all backgrounds.

That has left racial grievance grifters like Bryant at a complete loss.

Their desperation is increasingly palpable.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.