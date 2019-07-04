Anti-Trump, Pro-Impeachment Rep. Justin Amash Declares ‘Independence’ from Republican Party

Libertarian-leaning Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who in May became the only House Republican to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, announced Thursday he was leaving the Republican Party.

Amash made this announcement in an Op-Ed for The Washington Post, which identified him as an independent rather than as a Republican.

“Today, I’m declaring my independence,” he tweeted out.

In his Op-Ed, Amash wrote he has “become disenchanted with party politics and frightened by what I see from it.”

“The two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions,” he wrote.

Amash quoted former President George Washington’s farewell address, in which the Founding Father decried partisanship.

“The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of public liberty,” Washington said.

Amash believes Washington’s worst fears have come true.

“Americans have allowed government officials, under assertions of expediency and party unity, to ignore the most basic tenets of our constitutional order: separation of powers, federalism and the rule of law,” Amash said.

“The result has been the consolidation of political power and the near disintegration of representative democracy.”

“These are consequences of a mind-set among the political class that loyalty to party is more important than serving the American people or protecting our governing institutions,” he added.

“The parties value winning for its own sake, and at whatever cost. Instead of acting as an independent branch of government and serving as a check on the executive branch, congressional leaders of both parties expect the House and Senate to act in obedience or opposition to the president and their colleagues on a partisan basis.”

Amash continued by claiming “most Americans are not rigidly partisan and do not feel well represented by either of the two major parties.”

It was not until the very end of his piece that Amash officially announced he’s leaving the GOP.

“Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,” he wrote. “No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us.”

As mentioned above, Amash has previously made headlines for calling for Trump’s impeachment.

His latest move will no doubt fuel speculation that he could run for president on the Libertarian Party ticket in 2020, though Amash has not yet said if he has any plans to do so.

