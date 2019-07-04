SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Anti-Trump, Pro-Impeachment Rep. Justin Amash Declares Independence from Republican Party

Rep. Justin Amash holds a town hall meeting on May 28, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Amash was the first Republican member of Congress to say that President Donald Trump engaged in impeachable conduct.Bill Pugliano / Getty ImagesRep. Justin Amash holds a town hall meeting on May 28, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Amash was the first Republican member of Congress to say that President Donald Trump engaged in impeachable conduct. (Bill Pugliano / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published July 4, 2019 at 7:26am
Print

Libertarian-leaning Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who in May became the only House Republican to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, announced Thursday he was leaving the Republican Party.

Amash made this announcement in an Op-Ed for The Washington Post, which identified him as an independent rather than as a Republican.

“Today, I’m declaring my independence,” he tweeted out.

TRENDING: Report: Insiders Say Meghan McCain Possibly Finished with ‘The View,’ Vividly Describe Her Misery on Show

In his Op-Ed, Amash wrote he has “become disenchanted with party politics and frightened by what I see from it.”

“The two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions,” he wrote.

Amash quoted former President George Washington’s farewell address, in which the Founding Father decried partisanship.

“The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of public liberty,” Washington said.

Is Amash just looking for attention?

Amash believes Washington’s worst fears have come true.

“Americans have allowed government officials, under assertions of expediency and party unity, to ignore the most basic tenets of our constitutional order: separation of powers, federalism and the rule of law,” Amash said.

“The result has been the consolidation of political power and the near disintegration of representative democracy.”

“These are consequences of a mind-set among the political class that loyalty to party is more important than serving the American people or protecting our governing institutions,” he added.

“The parties value winning for its own sake, and at whatever cost. Instead of acting as an independent branch of government and serving as a check on the executive branch, congressional leaders of both parties expect the House and Senate to act in obedience or opposition to the president and their colleagues on a partisan basis.”

RELATED: Trump Officially Taps Ken Cuccinelli To Lead Citizenship and Immigration Services  

Amash continued by claiming “most Americans are not rigidly partisan and do not feel well represented by either of the two major parties.”

It was not until the very end of his piece that Amash officially announced he’s leaving the GOP.

“Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,” he wrote. “No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us.”

As mentioned above, Amash has previously made headlines for calling for Trump’s impeachment.

His latest move will no doubt fuel speculation that he could run for president on the Libertarian Party ticket in 2020, though Amash has not yet said if he has any plans to do so.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Anti-Trump, Pro-Impeachment Rep. Justin Amash Declares Independence from Republican Party
Former NCAA Football Star, Super Bowl Champion Dead at 38
Breaking: Volcano Blows… ‘Rain of Fire’… Tourist Reported Dead from Falling Rocks… ‘Mushroom Cloud’… ‘Unexpected’ [Video]
Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Fires off Message to Liberals Trashing Trump’s July 4th Parade
Report: Insiders Say Meghan McCain Possibly Finished with ‘The View,’ Vividly Describe Her Misery on Show
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×