Anti-Trump Republican Coalition Threatens to Form New Party if GOP Doesn't 'Clean Up Its Act'

Former Republican officials on Thursday announced the creation of a coalition to stand against “extremist elements in the Republican Party” and threatened to form a new political party if the GOP doesn’t “clean up its act.”

“Tragically, the Republican Party has lost its way, perverted by fear, lies and self-interest,” the former officials wrote in a Washington Post Op-Ed.

Charlie Dent, Michael Steele, Mary Peters, Denver Riggleman and Christine Todd Whitman said the GOP had made a “grievous error” in removing Rep. Liz Cheney from her House leadership position after she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

They described the coalition as “a political movement dedicated to our founding principles and divorced from the GOP’s obsessive cult of personality around a deeply flawed (and twice-impeached) man, whose favorability ratings are reportedly tanking in key swing districts around the country.”

“We will not wait forever for the GOP to clean up its act. If we cannot save the Republican Party from itself, we will help save America from extremist elements in the Republican Party.”

Dozens of prominent Republicans, including former governors and members of Congress, signed a preamble and list of principles on the coalition’s website.

“When in our democratic republic, forces of conspiracy, division, and despotism arise, it is the patriotic duty of citizens to act collectively in defense of liberty and justice,” the preamble reads.

“We, therefore, declare our intent to catalyze an American renewal, and to either reimagine a party dedicated to our founding ideals or else hasten the creation of such an alternative.

“We call for a rebirth of the American cause and do so in partnership and loyal competition with others committed to the preservation of our Union.”

Do you support this coalition? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (12 Votes)

Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as White House communications director during Trump’s presidency, was among the signatories.

“The country is tired of division and political extremism. It’s time to restore a ‘common-sense coalition’ in our political system, and we are committed to making that a reality,” the coalition’s website reads.

“Our nation’s future should not be dictated by a single person but by principles that bind us together.”

The coalition’s 13 listed principles include democracy, founding ideals, constitutional order, truth and the rule of law.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.