Anti-Trump Singer's Streaming Numbers Tank After She's Hit with Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

I believe the “body positivity” movement began with good intention and was desperately needed. Women from the 1960s on were being fed the narrative “that to be stick thin was to be beautiful.” It was an unachievable goal for most.

Hours at the gym, excessive dieting, and deteriorating mental health became the norm. It was all overwhelming. Women felt under attack and unaccepted. At the same time, America was only getting fatter. We are the fattest we have ever been as a nation. And the unhealthiest as a result as the correlation between weight and health is primary. Just ask any doctor.

Instead of finding a true solution to the issue, however, the liberal left decided to reframe fatness as beautiful, removing all responsibility for the excess weight from the individual and telling everyone that they must agree with the new standard. The pendulum was forced to swing the other way now by the woke mob, and this unhealthy state of being was latched onto by those seeking relief from the alternate.

You can’t blame them as the new narrative makes life all too easy. “Eat as much as you want and you will still be regarded as beautiful by society. Anyone who doesn’t agree, we will attack.”

The dirty little secret is that no one truly agrees at all, not even Lizzo, the body positivity icon who sold herself on this message, only to reveal her true thoughts when given a lot of money and a bit of rope.

Lizzo is now being seen as a fraud by the very audience that made her. Their shock at the recent allegations portraying Lizzo as everything that she said she wasn’t has sent her entire career spiraling. No longer a champion among them, Lizzo’s character has been called into question.

She has lost her genuinity, and that is unforgivable among her fans, simply because it throws the entire narrative into question. They feel used. And they see her as a con artist that raked in millions by taking advantage of their personal struggle. They must also return to the drawing board regarding their weight and health.

To me and others, however, Lizzo’s manufactured personae was apparent had they only looked a little deeper, connected the dots, and not been so eager to believe. It was a side that was hiding in plain sight. One of the most vocal anti-Trump activists, the woman that now finds herself at the center of Lizzogate, had publicly demonstrated the depth of her character in a video following Trump losing the 2020 election.

Calling “bye, b****!” as she rode away in laughter on a jet ski according to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Lizzo outed herself in a way that should have provided her fans with a clue as to who the artist really was. It is a lesson in maturity for certain.

Is Lizzo’s career over after this lawsuit? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (56 Votes) No: 5% (3 Votes)

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

Lizzo saying “bye, bitch!” about Donald Trump, then riding off in a jet ski while cackling is a MOOD! pic.twitter.com/RWtdXrJVYJ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) November 7, 2020

It could have been because her fans might have disliked Trump themselves that her bad behavior was overlooked by them. However, excuse it under less palatable circumstances with regards, seems like all too much. The punishment in plummeting sales from 2,000 to 30 a day as well as nosediving streaming and airplay numbers are forcing Lizzo to scramble for a defense, Breitbart reported.

At the center of the controversy are three former tour dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez who filed a complaint on Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to Breitbart. The allegations these women put forth depict Lizzo as being “anything but what she seems.”

Having allegedly placed the ladies in a variety of compromising positions, she also purportedly fat-shamed them on more than one occasion. In addition, Lizzo allegedly used her power and authority to pressure these women to engage in lewd and demeaning acts. None of this is new to the entertainment industry, but it is certainly new to Lizzo’s understood personality…or maybe not.

According to Breitbart, Lizzo took her dancers to a strip club in Amsterdam where she forced them to participate in a variety of disgusting and degrading activities. Ideally, these women should have gotten up and walked out. That is what I would have wanted my own daughter to do.

“Youth, inexperience, and consequence” must be factored into situations like these prior to placing any judgment. It is not hard to understand how all this went down when you look back over your own life and remember how much you learned from your own imperfect moments and less-than-stellar decisions.

Empowerment through the demoralization of others has no place in society. Specific to women, it sets us back and taints how we are viewed as well as how we view each other.

This is not Lizzo’s first rodeo though. Attorney Ron Zambrano, who is representing the three plaintiffs, has been receiving regular outreach from others who share similar stories about Lizzo.

Claims depicting a hostile work environment, weight-shaming, and sexually explicit indecency continue to be collected by the attorney. This includes that from filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison who canned a documentary she had been filming about the singer after two weeks of coping with Lizzo’s tyrannical behavior.

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

“I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is.”

Sharing this because validating other Black women’s experiences is deeply important to me. pic.twitter.com/gd2xEK6szq — Sophia Nahli Allison (@SophiaNAllison) August 1, 2023

Although previously noting that she may eventually leave the music industry to go and live on a farm, Lizzo has presently come out swinging in her own defense. Efforts to cast a dark shadow over the plaintiffs’ accusations while substantiating her own pristine character by way of throwing every one of them under the bus are in full throttle.

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

Lizzo responds to the onslaught of fatphobic comments she faces daily: “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a FUCKING FARM..” pic.twitter.com/FkDtwxZfti — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 31, 2023

The biggest problem that Lizzo faces in winding Lizzogate back is that Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez weren’t the only ones complaining…just the first. She also placed an exclamation point on who she really is in her crass attack on Trump.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.