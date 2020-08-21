Anti-Trump Tech Tycoon Lectures Middle Class for Complaining About Burglars

Have you ever been the victim of a crime?

If so, you should take a moment to feel sorry for your victimizers.

That’s the opinion of Andrew Sampson, CEO of video-game streaming service Rainway.

The tech tycoon took to Twitter to lecture middle-class people who complain about their homes being burglarized.

Because bay area folks refuse to pay taxes, push homeless shelters out of their neighborhoods, fight against social programs that help the local populace suffering from addiction, and participate in gentrification which is skyrocketing up real-estate prices. https://t.co/2PZPhxBSyT — Andrew Sampson (@Andrewmd5) August 19, 2020

TRENDING: Auto Repair Chain's Viral Video Shows Goodyear What Happens When Companies Go Woke

Sampson told those who believe in private property and the right to defend it to check their privilege.

Because this is such a controversial take allow me to state it again: if people break into your home remember physical goods are replaceable, and question why the system is failing the individuals who commit these non-violent crimes, and how we should work together to improve it. — Andrew Sampson (@Andrewmd5) August 20, 2020

This is a remarkable take, akin to telling a woman that being raped should make her question why the system failed her rapist by not providing him with a willing partner and therefore making him feel that rape was his only option.

Do you support Sampson's sympathy for the burglars? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (4 Votes) 100% (903 Votes)

Sampson’s statement is designed to make the victim feel bad and the criminal feel justified. It flies in the face of both logic and human decency.

It also assigns motivation to burglars — motivation that simply isn’t backed up by evidence. Cities across the country have seen an uptick in crime this summer, but it isn’t people stealing just to get by.

It’s violent criminals committing murders at record rates. It’s opportunistic “peaceful” protesters looting high-end retailers. It’s criminals feeling emboldened by anti-police measures sweeping the nation.

The left wants us to believe that criminals exist only because they’ve been let down by an unfair system. They claim crime would disappear if the government would provide more social programs and implement an all-encompassing Green New Deal.

RELATED: Trump Unleashes on Biden Ahead of DNC Convention: 'Trojan Horse for Socialism'

That’s the underlying message of Sampson’s tweets: If the Democrats could only pass their socialist agenda, nobody would need to resort to crime, so nobody would.

Sampson is the perfect example of an entitled liberal.

Sampson came from nothing, but he has become rich and successful through his own hard work and ingenuity. He grew up poor, received a Thiel Fellowship — a privately funded $100,000 award for young entrepreneurs who skip or drop out of college — and now runs a successful video-game streaming service.

Sampson is the perfect example not only of how capitalism can and should work in this country, but also of the American Dream.

Instead of recognizing that he has benefited from capitalism, Sampson has the gall to lecture the middle class about why someone would want to burglarize them. He’s essentially running cover for the burglars, painting them as the victims instead of the people they stole from.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.