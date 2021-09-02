Anti-Trumper Liz Cheney Selected Vice Chair of 1/6 Committee, Claims She'll Lead 'Non-Partisan' Investigation

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney was selected on Thursday as vice chairwoman of the select House committee led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to investigate the Jan. 6 incursion of the U.S. Capitol, and the anti-Trump congresswoman claimed she will help lead a “non-partisan” investigation.

“Representative Cheney has demonstrated again and again her commitment to getting answers about January 6th, ensuring accountability, and doing whatever it takes to protect democracy for the American people,” Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, said in a statement on Thursday.

“Her leadership and insights have shaped the early work of the Select Committee and this appointment underscores the bipartisan nature of this effort,” Thompson added.

“Every member of this committee is dedicated to conducting a non-partisan, professional, and thorough investigation of all the relevant facts regarding January 6th and the threat to our Constitution we faced that day,” Cheney said in the statement.

“I have accepted the position of Vice Chair of the committee to assure that we achieve that goal. We owe it to the American people to investigate everything that led up to, and transpired on, January 6th,” she added.

Cheney said the committee was determined to finish its work no matter what.

“We will not be deterred by threats or attempted obstruction and we will not rest until our task is complete,” the congresswoman said.

Thompson also put emphasis on the claim that the committee is engaged in a “bipartisan effort.”

“It’s important to everyone that the Select Committee’s leadership reflect the bipartisan effort we are engaged in and I’m pleased that Ms. Cheney has agreed to serve as the select committee’s Vice Chair,” he said.

“We are fortunate to have a partner of such strength and courage, and I look forward to continuing our work together as we uncover the facts, tell the American people the full story of January 6th, and ensure that nothing like that day ever happens again,” Thompson added.

The Mississippi Democrat also serves as chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security.

Despite the claims of bipartisanship, Cheney has long been known as a staunch anti-Trump voice. The congresswoman voted to support then-President Donald Trump’s impeachment along with nine other Republicans following the events of Jan. 6.

She also recently blamed the Trump administration for this month’s chaotic Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

In an interview Aug. 15 on ABC News’ “This Week,” co-anchor Jonathan Karl said to Cheney, “You know, ultimately, this is President Biden’s decision. He is the one that has called for this withdrawal, is going forward with it. But this didn’t happen in a vacuum. I mean, it was President Trump that negotiated the agreement with the Taliban to have a complete withdrawal that was supposed to actually happen by May 1. So who bears responsibility?”







“Look, I think, absolutely, President Biden bears responsibility for making the decision,” she responded. “But there’s no question that President Trump, his administration, Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo, they also bear very significant responsibility for this.”

