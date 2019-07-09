Anti-Trumpers Boycott Home Depot over Pro-Trump Co-Founder, but Joke’s on Them… He’s Been Retired over 15 Years

Anti-Trump liberals were calling for a boycott this week after Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus said in a recent interview he plans to donate some of his fortune to President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection bid.

But the #BoycottHomeDepot crowd seemed to miss one important fact: Marcus has been retired from the company he helped create since 2002.

The president’s “communication sucks,” the 90-year-old told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview published June 30.

But Trump’s “businessman’s common sense approach to most things” has helped the country, Marcus said.

“Now, do I agree with every move that he makes?” Marcus, who Forbes says is worth nearly $6 billion, said.

“No, I don’t. But the truth is he has produced more than anybody else. He has. If we look at this country, I would say that we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago.”

Marcus previously donated to Trump’s 2016 campaign, and told The AJC he plans to do so again, though he didn’t say how much he intends to give.

But that was enough to prompt calls for a boycott of Home Depot, which Marcus co-founded in the 1970s after being fired from another hardware store, Handy Dan.

If you plan on buying a hammer, wood, or ANY home improvement items from Home Depot, you may as well send donations DIRECTLY to trump’s 2020 campaign. No more, @HomeDepot.#BoycottHomeDepothttps://t.co/KCsOg5LELQ — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 9, 2019

Well, @HomeDepot won’t be getting any of my home renovation dollars in the future. All of our appliances are getting into replacement age and kitchen and bathroom renos are in the plans.#boycotthomedepothttps://t.co/wZTAauWgIk — Michael Barnard (@mbarnardca) July 3, 2019

This A-hole is giving a lot of his money to Trump so that he can ensure us little people never have the chance to make our own money. #BoycottHomeDepot https://t.co/WaL2oGepHx #FoxBusiness — Mom Who Reads 📚🌹📕 (@AnitaNotherBook) July 1, 2019

What a way for @HomeDepot CEO to waste his $$ buying the Trump campaign of bigotry, White Supr, cruelty to childrn &humanity, praising foreign enemies, disrespecting military vets/war heros, adultery/rape. Invest community not criminals. Its over betw us #BoycottHomeDepot — Francesca Buttercup (@pbosslady) July 6, 2019

#BoycottHomeDepot As long as HD supports tRump, they will not get one penny of my hard earned money. Not supporting liars, cheats, and misogynistic behavior (at best) is how women will vote in 2020 and with our money now. — Mary Jacobs (@molokai14) July 2, 2019

But as some users noted, Marcus is retired from Home Depot, having stepped down as chairman of the board in 2002.

This is not the first time that #BoycottHomeDepot has come up, so I’ll say it again: The mega Trumpy co-founder hasn’t been involved with the company for almost 20 years. You’re hurting employees, not him. — Caroline McCarthy (@caro) July 9, 2019

Oh you’re having a #HomeDepotBoycott?Why?The co-founder retired 17 years ago and his donation has nothing to do with employees who go to work every day. You lot are just as bad as the #BoycottNike fools, you don’t need to boycott literally EVERYTHING. Grow the hell up. — Antony Copland (@ACFromNorwich) July 9, 2019

The company said as much in a statement to USA Today: “Bernie retired from The Home Depot more than 15 years ago and isn’t speaking on behalf of the company. In fact, as a standard practice, the company does not endorse Presidential candidates.”

Now, Marcus told The AJC most of his money is tied to his Home Depot stock. Theoretically, a Home Depot boycott could hurt him financially.

But as some pointed out, it’s far more likely to hurt individual stores and their workers:

You know who gets hurt with a boycott of Home Depot? The thousands of workers and their families who depend on the wages and chance to buy stock. I am not a fan of our President. But you know who has made an immeasurable impact on Atlanta & other communities? Bernie Marcus. — Jeremy Berry (@JeremyTBerry) July 9, 2019

If you think your hurting the owner of home depot … I’d think twice you idiots.. he’s already made it.. your just hurting the people working there.. but again… dems don’t really care about anyone other than themselves #HomeDepotBoycott — CALLINGuOUT (@infoZEEKER) July 9, 2019

In addition to donating to Trump’s campaigns, Marcus told The AJC he’s given away $2 billion to hundreds of organizations.

He plans to donate the lion’s share of his remaining fortune to charity as well.

