Anti-Trumpers Boycott Home Depot over Pro-Trump Co-Founder, but Joke’s on Them… He’s Been Retired over 15 Years

By Joe Setyon
Published July 9, 2019 at 8:28am
Anti-Trump liberals were calling for a boycott this week after Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus said in a recent interview he plans to donate some of his fortune to President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection bid.

But the #BoycottHomeDepot crowd seemed to miss one important fact: Marcus has been retired from the company he helped create since 2002.

The president’s “communication sucks,” the 90-year-old told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview published June 30.

But Trump’s “businessman’s common sense approach to most things” has helped the country, Marcus said.

“Now, do I agree with every move that he makes?” Marcus, who Forbes says is worth nearly $6 billion, said.

“No, I don’t. But the truth is he has produced more than anybody else. He has. If we look at this country, I would say that we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago.”

Marcus previously donated to Trump’s 2016 campaign, and told The AJC he plans to do so again, though he didn’t say how much he intends to give.

But that was enough to prompt calls for a boycott of Home Depot, which Marcus co-founded in the 1970s after being fired from another hardware store, Handy Dan.

But as some users noted, Marcus is retired from Home Depot, having stepped down as chairman of the board in 2002.

The company said as much in a statement to USA Today: “Bernie retired from The Home Depot more than 15 years ago and isn’t speaking on behalf of the company. In fact, as a standard practice, the company does not endorse Presidential candidates.”

Now, Marcus told The AJC most of his money is tied to his Home Depot stock. Theoretically, a Home Depot boycott could hurt him financially.

But as some pointed out, it’s far more likely to hurt individual stores and their workers:

In addition to donating to Trump’s campaigns, Marcus told The AJC he’s given away $2 billion to hundreds of organizations.

He plans to donate the lion’s share of his remaining fortune to charity as well.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







