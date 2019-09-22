SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Anti-Trumpers Shout 'Hitler,' Start Singing When They Can't List a Single Way Trump's Racist

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 22, 2019 at 12:25am
Print

Anti-Trump protesters charged that the president is racist and “Hitler,” but when asked to name one thing he had done that proves their case, they could not.

In video posted on social media last week, Turning Point USA executive director Charlie Kirk engaged with some protesters, including one holding a sign that read, “Racism Is Not a Virtue.”

Kirk asked who the message was directed against, and the man holding the sign responded, “Who do you think?”

Kirk continued probing, “Would you say Donald Trump is a racist?”

The group gathered responded in the affirmative, with one saying, “Oh absolutely, without a doubt.”

TRENDING: MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Sickeningly Suggested Barron Might Not Be a Real Trump

Kirk then asked for evidence that what they claimed is true.

“If you don’t know, there’s no point in discussing it,” one answered.

Do you think Trump will enjoy stronger African-American support in 2020?

A protester then asked Kirk why he supports Trump, and he began to rattle off a list: “Lowest ever black unemployment rate, largest middle class tax cut in American history, lowest ever Hispanic unemployment rate, lowest women unemployment rate in 60 years, lowest youth unemployment rate in 50 years.”

He continued, “Moving the [American embassy in Israel] to Jerusalem. Withdrawing from [the Trans-Pacific Partnership]. First time that America’s energy independent.”

“Oh, my God, you’re so brainwashed,” a woman called out.

“Hitler,” another said.

Kirk engaged that protester, wondering if she could name “one racist thing” Trump said.

RELATED: Schiff Claims He's Been 'Very Reluctant' To Impeach Trump, But That Ukraine Call May Force His Hand

“Yes, plenty, but there’s no point in doing it with you,” she replied.

Rather than interact with Kirk any longer, the protesters began singing the Woody Guthrie classic, “This Land Is Your Land.”

Kirk responded, “Keep singing if Donald Trump’s the greatest president ever.”

“Well, we have agreement on that,” he added with a smile into the camera.

Kirk’s group, Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization, is planning to host a “Black Leadership Summit” early next month in Washington, D.C.

Among the featured speakers are Candace Owens, Larry Elder, Pastor Mark Burns, Deneen Borelli and Brandon Tatum.

Kirk shared video of Owens participating in a panel earlier this month at the REVOLT Summit in Atlanta, hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, writing, “She is moving the dial, waking up black America.”

At the event, Owens argued Democrats have learned all they need to do is allege “racism” against Trump or others, and it elicits a strong emotional response, even if it is not true.

Tatum told The Western Journal that many black people have come to the realization he and Owens have that Trump wants all Americans, regardless of race, to succeed.

The conservative commentator anticipates that the president will more than double his support among African-Americans in 2020 compared to the last election, not only because of his record but also because of the Democratic Party’s lack of a positive agenda.

“I think Donald Trump is in a very unique position,” Tatum said. “He has advocated for the success of black folks.”

He pointed particularly to economic gains that African-Americans are enjoying under Trump.

“I often look at myself and Candace Owens,” Tatum said. “Before Trump, we were both liberals and after Trump, we both have had influence of millions of people. Candace has had even more.”

He added, “How many more Candace Owens and Brandon Tatums are arising, just because me and her switched?”

Trump in fact appears to be in a position to capture the highest percentage of the African-American vote of any Republican candidate since former President Dwight Eisenhower if current trends continue.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Schiff Claims He's Been 'Very Reluctant' To Impeach Trump, But That Ukraine Call May Force His Hand
Franklin Graham to Trump Foes: 'Give It a Rest'
Anti-Trumpers Shout 'Hitler,' Start Singing When They Can't List a Single Way Trump's Racist
Trump on Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint: Somebody Ought To Look into Joe Biden
Left Rages Against New Rambo Film for Being 'Trumpian'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×