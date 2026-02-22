Share
News
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at an event in Brooklyn to support housing construction in New York City on Feb. 10, 2026.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at an event in Brooklyn to support housing construction in New York City on Feb. 10, 2026. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Anti-Voter ID Mamdani Pleads with Citizens to Show 2 Forms of ID to Sign Up for Emergency Snow Shoveling

 By Jack Davis  February 22, 2026 at 5:30am
Share

In keeping with the beliefs of the far left, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani does not care if voters have an ID.

But snow shovelers? That’s a very different question.

The socialist mayor quickly became the butt of jokes Saturday after making an appeal for city residents to sign up as emergency snow shovelers to help the city cope with what was forecast to be a major winter storm.

The catch: they need two forms of ID.

“Let’s get this straight: in Zohran Mamdani’s socialist utopia, it takes 2 forms of ID to SHOVEL SNOW, but no ID to vote. Make it make sense,” House Republicans posted on X.

The comment grew from a post by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

“New York City is requiring multiple forms of ID for anyone who would like to register to be a paid emergency snow shoveler ahead of this weekend’s winter storm. This, as some Dems say requiring ID to vote is akin to ‘Jim Crow 2.0’,” he wrote.

Others also couldn’t help but chime in.

Related:
Robert De Niro Melts Down in Another Interview, Says Trump 'Should Never Even Have Been Allowed to Run'

Jimmy Failla, for example, posted on X, “Zohran Mamdani requiring TWO forms of ID to be a voluntary shoveler for the blizzard. This is Jim SNOW 2.0.”

The city’s website, for those who want to be paid for shoveling snow, notes, “To register for an appointment, workers must have: Two small photos (1-1/2 inch square); Two original forms of ID, plus copies; Social Security card.”

Mamdani was pushing for city residents to sign up, as noted by the Daily Wire.

“And for those who want to do more to help your neighbors and earn some extra cash, you too can become an Emergency Snow Shoveler,” Mamdani said Saturday. “Just show up to your local Sanitation Garage between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. tomorrow with your paperwork.”

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) New York chapter has called efforts to pass elections integrity bills a “campaign to reverse the gains of the Civil Rights Movement and marginalize working-class Americans.”

For some, the spectacle of city government unable to shovel the snow was yet another bit of political absurdity in Mamdani’s New York City.

“Socialism on display: Under comrade Mamdani’s mayoral rule, New Yorkers get dysfunction. City crews can’t handle snowfall, now officials are practically pleading for help. They were told,” Brandon Straka posted on X.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




CNN Data Analyst Calls 2028 Democrat Field a 'Clown Car,' Says Newsom Is 'Flailing'
JUST IN: Marco Rubio to Brief Lawmakers on Iran Situation Ahead of Trump State of the Union Speech
Woman Arrested in Latest Attack on ICE, Police Say She Crashed a Gas-Loaded Stolen Ambulance Into an Office
Developing: 'American Idol' Contestant Arrested for Fatal Shooting of His Wife - Bond Set at $2 Million
House Democrat Labels Drinking Whole Milk a 'White Supremacy Dog Whistle' After Trump Endorses for Health
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation