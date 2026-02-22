Anti-Voter ID Mamdani Pleads with Citizens to Show 2 Forms of ID to Sign Up for Emergency Snow Shoveling

In keeping with the beliefs of the far left, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani does not care if voters have an ID.

But snow shovelers? That’s a very different question.

The socialist mayor quickly became the butt of jokes Saturday after making an appeal for city residents to sign up as emergency snow shovelers to help the city cope with what was forecast to be a major winter storm.

The catch: they need two forms of ID.

“Let’s get this straight: in Zohran Mamdani’s socialist utopia, it takes 2 forms of ID to SHOVEL SNOW, but no ID to vote. Make it make sense,” House Republicans posted on X.

Mamdani’s New York. Shoveling snow in NYC — two forms of ID are required. Voting in elections — ID is not required. Pure insanity. pic.twitter.com/WSGzggnMUn — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 22, 2026

The comment grew from a post by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

“New York City is requiring multiple forms of ID for anyone who would like to register to be a paid emergency snow shoveler ahead of this weekend’s winter storm. This, as some Dems say requiring ID to vote is akin to ‘Jim Crow 2.0’,” he wrote.

Zohran Mamdani reveals poor snow shoveling form as he strains his back in photo opportunity https://t.co/KoPc6uolQx pic.twitter.com/ZKls5iLFkY — New York Post (@nypost) January 26, 2026

Others also couldn’t help but chime in.

Jimmy Failla, for example, posted on X, “Zohran Mamdani requiring TWO forms of ID to be a voluntary shoveler for the blizzard. This is Jim SNOW 2.0.”

The city’s website, for those who want to be paid for shoveling snow, notes, “To register for an appointment, workers must have: Two small photos (1-1/2 inch square); Two original forms of ID, plus copies; Social Security card.”

🚨 UNBELIEVABLE! 🤣 NYC demands MORE ID to shovel snow than to even vote in elections. Believe it or not, Democrats are blocking voter ID requirements in the SAVE Act, but you’ll need TWO forms of ID just to clear sidewalks during a storm. This hypocrisy screams one thing:… pic.twitter.com/GD44bP5ZVm — Ashley (TeamTrump47) (@TeamTrump47) February 22, 2026

Mamdani was pushing for city residents to sign up, as noted by the Daily Wire.

“And for those who want to do more to help your neighbors and earn some extra cash, you too can become an Emergency Snow Shoveler,” Mamdani said Saturday. “Just show up to your local Sanitation Garage between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. tomorrow with your paperwork.”

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) New York chapter has called efforts to pass elections integrity bills a “campaign to reverse the gains of the Civil Rights Movement and marginalize working-class Americans.”

For some, the spectacle of city government unable to shovel the snow was yet another bit of political absurdity in Mamdani’s New York City.

“Socialism on display: Under comrade Mamdani’s mayoral rule, New Yorkers get dysfunction. City crews can’t handle snowfall, now officials are practically pleading for help. They were told,” Brandon Straka posted on X.

