Anti-White Mamdani Appointee Sobs When Confronted About Her Hypocrisy

She never had a chance.

Admittedly, one struggles to muster empathy for those who wish pain on us and would inflict it if they could. But in this case, we may pity the villain while still shaming her and doing everything possible to defeat her.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, 37-year-old Cea Weaver — an avowed communist, anti-white racist, and now head of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Office to Protect Tenants — burst into tears and began running down the street outside her apartment when asked about her mother’s $1.4 million home in an affluent section of Nashville, Tennessee.

NYC mayoral aide who says whites owning homes is racist bursts into TEARS when asked about her mother’s $1.4m home https://t.co/sviENaEdiJ pic.twitter.com/D7swS4oGg7 — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) January 7, 2026

Weaver has called home ownership “a weapon of white supremacy.”

“No,” the distraught communist replied when a reporter invited her to comment on her mother’s property.

After walking for a while, Weaver reportedly ran back inside and peered out the window.

Why would the mayoral aide face questions about her mother’s home? Well, to put it mildly, the young bureaucrat brought it on herself.

For instance, the Mail story featured more than a half-dozen of Weaver’s posts on the social media platform X between 2017 and 2019, in which she urged those in power to “[i]mpoverish the white middle class;” to ensure “no more white men in office;” to “elect more communists;” and “[s]eize private property.”

Moreover, in a clip posted to X, she pledged that homeowners will face “a different relationship to property” moving forward.

🚨🇺🇸 NYC MAYOR MAMDANI’S HOUSING OFFICIAL: “YOUR HOME SHOULDN’T REALLY BE YOURS” According to Cea Weaver, a top housing advisor for NYC Mayor Mamdani, the idea of owning your home the way people always have is outdated. She says we’ve treated property as something personal for… pic.twitter.com/qquR2OIHsE — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 5, 2026

In other words, Weaver hails from the same intellectual tradition that inspired mass murderers like former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. Placed in Stalin’s position, this little municipal tyrant might even produce the same carnage. Worse yet, she would think herself noble while doing it. Thus, New Yorkers must resist her and others like her at all costs.

“Normalize [publicly] shaming communists,” one X user wrote.

Normalize publically shaming communists — Brian B (@BrianRBnwIN) January 7, 2026

Why, therefore, does she deserve empathy?

First, Weaver’s hyper-emotional response to a question about her mother’s $1.4 million home suggests a problem that, by their own admission, plagues a disproportionate number of left-wing women: mental illness.

This girl is not mentally stable enough to be in the position she’s in. — InMidnightClad (@Freyjaskeeper20) January 7, 2026

Mental illness is tragic. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) January 7, 2026

I think we need to quarantine all left wing white women until we can figure out what the hell is going on. — Midrats and Bug Juice (@catechumen_13) January 7, 2026

Second, Weaver’s mother, Celia Applegate, serves as the William R. Kenan Jr. Chair of History at Vanderbilt University. Applegate and her partner, Cornelius Vanderbilt Distinguished Chair of History Emeritus David Blackbourn, have owned the swanky Nashville property since 2012, the Daily Mail reported.

In other words, much like Mamdani himself, Weaver hails from the uber-privileged world of academia. And that world either attracts or produces angry, self-loathing leftists with authoritarian ideas.

Finally, according to the New York Post, Weaver has expressed a degree of regret over her past comments.

“I don’t think I’m out of my mind,” she said in a Tuesday interview with NY1, according to the right-leaning Big Apple news outlet. “You know, I think that some of some of those things are certainly not how I would, how I would say things today, and are regretful. But, you know, I do think my sort of decades of experience fighting for more affordable housing sort of stands on its own.”

Weaver posted her anti-white racist views at a time when leftists proudly expressed such views. Today, with some notable exceptions, they tend to be more guarded in such expressions than they were in the heyday of Black Lives Matter madness. It appears, therefore, that Weaver assumed her overt racism would remain fashionable forever.

In sum, Weaver deserves to feel shame over her racist and communist ideas. But, based on evidence pertaining to her mental health and family background, she also deserves pity, for she is hardly the first young woman whose privilege and detachment from reality led her to embrace authoritarian ideologies. Nor is she the first to break down emotionally when confronted — perhaps for the first time — with real-life consequences.

