Anti-Woke Company Puts Powerful Elon Musk Quote on Times Square Billboard for All to See

Something powerful is happening. And if it happens in New York City, it can happen anywhere.

According to Fox Business, the diaper company EveryLife launched its pro-life “Make More Babies” ad campaign on Wednesday with a Times Square billboard message that featured an image of an appropriate social media post from X owner Elon Musk.

“Having children is saving the world,” Musk posted on his platform on Sept. 25.

Having children is saving the world — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2023

On Wednesday, the billboard ad ran for more than 30 minutes.

That same day, Everylife posted a nighttime photo of the two-tiered billboard on X.

The top tier featured the Musk quote. The bottom (and larger) tier read “make more babies” in lowercase lettering against a bright lavender background.

Make More Babies billboard in Times Square! “Having children is saving the world!” – @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/1nh1FDXIj8 — EveryLife (@everylife) January 17, 2024

The ad will appear regularly through the weekend, Fox Business reported.

Everylife timed its campaign to coincide with the annual March for Life in Washington on Friday.

According to co-founder and president Sarah Gabel Seifert, however, the company’s use of the Musk quote also signaled its hostility to a key element of the insidious globalist agenda.

“There’s a profound need for more children in the world, and EveryLife is here to take a bold stance that we disagree with population control ideologies,” Seifert said in a statement to Fox Business.

Population control ideologies have roots in the centuries-old writings of English political economist Thomas Malthus.

Malthusian arguments hold, for instance, that too many people alive at one time will strain or exhaust the planet’s resources. Climate change fanaticism represents an offshoot of this ideology.

Meanwhile, Musk has rejected the overpopulation alarmism peddled by globalist tyrants who have contempt for the masses.

For instance, in an appearance last month on “The Benny Johnson Show,” anti-establishment commentator Alex Jones recalled a recent conversation with Musk on this very subject.

“I said, ‘What do we call this resistance to dehumanization and depopulation?'” Jones said in a clip posted to X.

“I said, ‘I think we should call it “Team Humanity,”‘ and he agreed with that,” the radio host said of Musk.

🚨 @RealAlexJones talks about his discussion with @ElonMusk after being reinstated on 𝕏 about resistance to dehumanization and depopulation: “I think we should call it ‘Team Humanity’.” pic.twitter.com/9edXji5icd — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 21, 2023

Thus, it appears that EveryLife has joined “Team Humanity.”

With more people waking up to the sinister globalist agenda, one can feel a different energy even in Times Square.

A few days before Christmas, for instance, those legendary billboards used breathtaking imagery to tell the story of Christ’s birth.

Dec. 23 on X, conservative commentator Jack Posobiec posted a 90-second clip of the impressive and heartwarming display.

“This year, for the first time, all 27 billboards of Times Square went dark in NYC, and then lit up with the story of the Birth of Christ. The First Christmas,” he wrote.

This year, for the first time, all 27 billboards of Times Square went dark in NYC, and then lit up with the story of the Birth of Christ The First Christmas pic.twitter.com/C7r4YBLV8e — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 23, 2023

Who can help but see God at work in one of the world’s most famous plazas?

