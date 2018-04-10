The Western Journal

Antifa Announces Pro-Life Christians as Their Latest ‘Target’

By Rob Shimshock
April 10, 2018 at 1:15pm

Antifa is planning to disrupt April speeches planned by Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins, calling her a “Christian-fascist” who spews “anti-women poison.”

The Antifa group Refuse Fascism, particularly its Orange County, San Diego, Bay Area and Los Angeles chapters in California, scheduled protests for April 10 and April 11, reported Campus Reform.

“The anti-choice agenda being pushed by Trump/Pence and their fascist movement is nothing less than preparing for the ground for a real-life ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ with women completely enslaved and subordinated to a patriarchal order,” insists Refuse Fascism.

The Antifa group said it would be meeting in the California State University, Fullerton’s quad with “black and white NO! signs.”

“In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America!” the group’s event description reads.

“Drive the fascists off campus AND out of the white house!”

CSUF Students for Life President Brooke Paz suggested that people who disagree with Hawkins can express their opinions during a Q&A session after the talk.

The SFLA president’s speech at the university is part of her “Lies Feminists Tell” tour.

“The protest consists of people telling women they’re anti-themselves,” Students for Life Pacific Southwest Regional Coordinator Camille Rodriguez told Campus Reform.

“I’m intrigued to hear what else they have to say!”

“Antifa’s statements really represent the opposite of reality when it comes to Students for Life of America,” Students for Life spokeswoman Kristi Hamrick told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“(Hawkins) clearly advocates for female empowerment and respect for human beings, from conception to natural death,” Hamrick said.

“The Handmaid’s Tale is a work of fiction, but in reality, women deserve support so that they never have to choose between their education and their child. Our society should be strong enough to support conversations on college campuses about how best to address the human rights issues of our day.”

RELATED: CA Law Promoting Abortion Is So Disturbing Even Justice Kagan Slammed It

One Twitter user asked, “What does fascism have to do with pro-life views?” in response to the news.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

