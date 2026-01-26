Antifa Blog Doxxes ICE, Incites Crime With Little Consequence

An Antifa-affiliated website is on local and federal law enforcement’s radar after years of promoting anarchistic crimes and doxxing.

The “Rose City Counter-Info” blog, focused mainly on Portland, Oregon, hosts numerous posts purporting to show immigration agents’ home addresses, advocating for attacks on law enforcement infrastructure, and taking credit for crimes, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation analysis.

The Portland Police Bureau told the DCNF that it is “aware” of the site and similar ones, and the Department of Homeland Security twice promised consequences for the doxxing in recent months.

Rose City Counter-Info promotes activism and ideological materials from Rose City Antifa, a violent group in Portland with its own website, though the blog claims no formal association. Rose City Counter-Info and Rose City Antifa did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the DCNF.

The blog shows how anonymous leftists use the internet to publicly coordinate anti-government actions — with an increasingly radical flair.

‘The Kidnappers Have Names and Addresses’

“We will prosecute those who dox ICE law enforcement officers to the fullest extent of the law,” DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told the DCNF in June in response to a Rose City Counter-Info post doxxing three alleged ICE agents in Portland and Washington State.

Flyers copying the webpages were distributed around the Portland area, and an agent’s home was then littered with trash and written threats targeting the agent by name, the DHS said in July. One flyer on a telephone pole nearby said to use an “antifa” email address to send information on any other officers.

“NO PEACE FOR ICE AGENTS!” one doxxing post said.

McLaughlin repeated the prosecution threat over Rose City Counter-Info’s January post targeting a supposed Portland-based agent, the DCNF previously reported. “THE KIDNAPPERS HAVE NAMES AND ADDRESSES,” the post read. “LET’S TAKE THE FIGHT TO THEM. BRING YOUR NOISE. BRING YOUR ANGER.”

Counter-protesters later arrived in the agent’s neighborhood to confront a band of leftists until they walked away, according to footage from one of the ICE supporters.

Since Rose City Counter-Info’s calls to action are not explicitly criminal, prosecutors would likely have no basis for charges based on the doxxing content alone, attorney Aaron Terr told the DCNF after reviewing several posts.

“They do not meet the legal standard for incitement, which applies only to speech intended to and likely to provoke imminent unlawful action,” Terr, the director of public advocacy at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, said of the posts.

“The phrase ‘no peace for ICE agents’ is ambiguous and could simply refer to protest activity. Case in point: the [January] post explicitly calls for a ‘protest and block party’ near an agent’s home.”

“As a general rule, the First Amendment protects publication of lawfully obtained information, especially when it’s already publicly available,” Terr said.

The fact that protesters could commit crimes at a doxxed agent’s home does not necessarily make such posts unlawful, Terr told the DCNF.

“None of this is to say that posting someone’s name and home address is always responsible, valuable, or beyond criticism,” Terr said. “But there are circumstances in which such speech may be widely regarded as important, particularly when it concerns government officials.”

The Trump administration sees the issue differently and has advertised a DHS hotline to report doxxing. In California, federal prosecutors also charged three women via a grand jury indictment in September for allegedly following an ICE agent home, filming the agent, and posting their home address on Instagram.

“Doxxing our ICE personnel puts their lives and the lives of their families in serious danger,” an ICE representative told the DCNF in response to Rose City Counter-Info’s posts. “The malicious rhetoric of violent agitators fuels the spread of chaos in our streets and contributes to the more than 8,000% increase in death threats and 1300% increase in assaults against ICE officers.”

The Rise of ‘Communiques’

Other Rose City Counter-Info content follows a similar playbook as other radical leftist sites, using public, anonymous “communiques” to boast about criminal acts after-the-fact and call for further illegal action.

The strategy is not foolproof — California arsonist Casey Goonan was convicted in a terrorism case after the FBI linked him to a 2024 communique on “Abolition Media” taking credit for one of his firebombings.

Another such site, “It’s Going Down,” announced in October that it was shutting down as “conditions have grown more dire” under Trump.

Rose City Counter-Info and other pro-crime sites host content with help from the Italy-based Autistici Inventati Collective, which provides web services to help leftists hide data from law enforcement, the DCNF previously reported. Rose City Counter-Info says it encrypts every submission it receives and promises to “never cooperate with law enforcement in any capacity.”

“Do not share anything that could directly or indirectly incriminate anyone,” its webpage on submitting content said.

The site’s communiques feature several supposed perpetrators or supporters bragging about dozens of Portland-area property crimes since 2021, including arson and vandalism. One post even took credit for torching 15 PPB vehicles in May 2024 “for the Palestinian martyrs,” and police have announced no arrests despite an investigation. The author encouraged anti-Israel protesters to college campuses to resist and fight police, declaring, “It is time to be violent.”

Federal officials have not threatened charges over Rose City Counter-Info’s content beyond the doxxing posts. However, the website called on Portlanders to coordinate on a specific October day to shine lasers at federal aircraft, prompting federal agencies to warn that doing so would be a crime. No reports emerged that such an attack occurred.

“The only limit power knows is our refusal to submit,” the post said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.