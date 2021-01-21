The far-left extremist movement known as antifa rampaged through Denver, Seattle and Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday after President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Between 40 and 50 so-called anti-fascist protesters gathered at the Colorado State Capitol building and began burning a flag at around 12:45 p.m., an officer with the Colorado State Patrol told Newsweek.

Law enforcement officials were seen monitoring the scene and extinguished the flames about 15 minutes later.

Ok, so things have changed a bit. Large groups of anti-fascist protestors rolled up, took a photo and started burning a few flags. Law enforcement came up, extinguished flags, then protestors started fires back up. Cops backed off. pic.twitter.com/ifiIwu2qLu — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) January 20, 2021

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone had been arrested in Denver in connection with the protest.

Seattle police similarly said multiple sites in the city had been vandalized by protesters, and the department posted pictures of the damage online.

Fox News reported that the protest started at around 4:30 p.m. local time after people gathered at a city park before marching through the streets of downtown Seattle.

Police are monitoring a group in #DowntownSeattle. Multiple sites have been vandalized. One arrest made for property damage. pic.twitter.com/oLfIsGt5Af — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2021

Protesters lit an American flag on fire in the middle of an intersection, but it was quickly put out, according to KING-TV.

At least three people have been arrested following the Seattle riots.

KGW-TV also reported that rioters gathered at 2 p.m. at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland and smashed windows at the Democratic Party of Oregon building about an hour later.

About 100 people dressed in black marched through the street carrying banners that included messages that read “We are ungovernable” and “A new world from the ashes.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Inauguration Day in Portland. A group of about 100 people dressed in black march thru Southeast Portland pic.twitter.com/cGhVhdTwGW — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) January 20, 2021

“We don’t want Biden. We want revenge for police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres,” one banner read, according to Reuters.

KGW reported that eight people have been arrested in connection to the incident, with charges ranging from criminal mischief to possession of a destructive device and reckless burning, according to Portland police.

“This is not the first time our building has been vandalized during the past year — none of the prior incidents have deterred us from our important work to elect Democrats up and down the ballot, and this one will be no different,” the Democratic Party of Oregon said in a statement.

The protests come over a week after the FBI warned local law enforcement that plans of armed protests at all 50 state capitals were being planned, The Associated Press reported.

The FBI said it wasn’t focused on peaceful protests but “on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property.”

