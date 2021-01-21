Login
Antifa Inauguration Day Rampage Leaves Trail of Destruction

By Erin Coates
Published January 21, 2021 at 11:00am
The far-left extremist movement known as antifa rampaged through Denver, Seattle and Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday after President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Between 40 and 50 so-called anti-fascist protesters gathered at the Colorado State Capitol building and began burning a flag at around 12:45 p.m., an officer with the Colorado State Patrol told Newsweek.

Law enforcement officials were seen monitoring the scene and extinguished the flames about 15 minutes later.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone had been arrested in Denver in connection with the protest.

Seattle police similarly said multiple sites in the city had been vandalized by protesters, and the department posted pictures of the damage online.

Fox News reported that the protest started at around 4:30 p.m. local time after people gathered at a city park before marching through the streets of downtown Seattle.

Protesters lit an American flag on fire in the middle of an intersection, but it was quickly put out, according to KING-TV.

At least three people have been arrested following the Seattle riots.

KGW-TV also reported that rioters gathered at 2 p.m. at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland and smashed windows at the Democratic Party of Oregon building about an hour later.

About 100 people dressed in black marched through the street carrying banners that included messages that read “We are ungovernable” and “A new world from the ashes.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

“We don’t want Biden. We want revenge for police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres,” one banner read, according to Reuters.

Do you think more people should be outraged by this?

KGW reported that eight people have been arrested in connection to the incident, with charges ranging from criminal mischief to possession of a destructive device and reckless burning, according to Portland police.

“This is not the first time our building has been vandalized during the past year — none of the prior incidents have deterred us from our important work to elect Democrats up and down the ballot, and this one will be no different,” the Democratic Party of Oregon said in a statement.

The protests come over a week after the FBI warned local law enforcement that plans of armed protests at all 50 state capitals were being planned, The Associated Press reported.

The FBI said it wasn’t focused on peaceful protests but “on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







